7 Ipswich pubs that readers wished never closed
Everyone has a favourite pub to meet friends and enjoy a drink or two in.
We asked our readers to uncover which pubs in Ipswich they wished had never closed.
Here are seven pubs that were mentioned on a number of occasions by our readers.
1. Hare and Hounds
One of the most popular pubs on the list was the Hare and Hounds pub which was formerly in Norwich Road.
The pub was once branded one of the 'toughest' pubs in Britain on a TV show.
According to Suffolk CAMRA the pub was a popular place for Town fans to stop off both before and after games at Portman Road.
The pub closed for the final time in July 2010 before the building was purchased by Coe's
2. The Heathlands
The Heathlands dated back to the 1890s and was a community hub for more than a century.
The Foxhall Road pub was a popular stop off for sports fans.
The doors of The Heathlands closed for the final time in May 2013.
3. Trader Jacks
A popular place to go for those who like a dance.
At Trader Jack's, a selection of DJ's and performers would appear at special event nights, such as the hip hop night in 1999.
The bar was located next to Zest in the original Hollywood's club.
4. The Emperor
The Norwich Road pub, which has now been converted into a Tesco Express, closed its doors for the final time in 2013.
Its former regulars campaigned to keep The Emperor Inn open before its closure.
The pub hosted a number of charity events including when they held a Christmas appeal in 1996, when locals raised money for a Christmas tree.
5. Blooming Fuchsia
The pub which formerly stood in Foxhall Road closed in 2009 and was demolished in 2010.
The history of the Blooming Fuchsia dates back to late 1880s.
6. Royal Oak
Another name that was mentioned on a number of occasions was the Royal Oak.
The former Felixstowe Road pub was well-known for its live music nights.
The pub closed down for the last time in January 2014.
It's since been given a fresh lease of life as a café and is now occupied by Emmaus Suffolk, which uses it to support the charity's work with the homeless.
7. Safe Harbour
The Safe Harbour, in Meredith Road, was another popular choice for the list.
The popular watering hole closed in 1995 and was demolished in 1997.
This huge public house was built by the Tollemache Brewery and it was one of several built in Ipswich that became known as “Tolly Follies”.