Quiz
How well do you remember Ipswich in 2021? Take our quiz to find out
Published: 9:15 AM December 26, 2021
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
Twelve months, three Town managers and one lockdown. A lot has happened this year in Ipswich, but how much of it can you remember?
Find out how much you know by taking our quiz below.
Scores
12 - 15 You are the Ipswich Star's number one fan
7 - 11 Good score, you keep on top of your news
4 - 6 Probably best to have a read through the headlines
3 or below Have you been living under a rock?
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: A&E visits at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day
- 2 People brave Felixstowe sea for Christmas Day Dip despite safety advice
- 3 Felixstowe Christmas Day Dip cancelled due to extreme weather
- 4 Early arrival for Christmas Day baby Isla Rose
- 5 New Falcon manager wants pub to be 'a reason to come back into town centre'
- 6 Ipswich restaurant forced to close until January after 400 cancellations
- 7 Ashton, 13, hailed for pallet Christmas trees
- 8 When will the Next 'Boxing Day' sale happen?
- 9 Woman jailed after Ipswich car park stand-off
- 10 Meet the heroic firefighters who shelve Christmas plans with their young families