News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle

Quiz

How well do you remember Ipswich in 2021? Take our quiz to find out

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 9:15 AM December 26, 2021
Shoppers in Ipswich town centre. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

How well do you know Ipswich's news headlines from the past year? Take our quiz to find out - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Twelve months, three Town managers and one lockdown. A lot has happened this year in Ipswich, but how much of it can you remember?

Find out how much you know by taking our quiz below.

Scores

12 - 15 You are the Ipswich Star's number one fan 

7 - 11 Good score, you keep on top of your news 

4 - 6 Probably best to have a read through the headlines

3 or below Have you been living under a rock? 

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: A&E visits at Ipswich Hospital on Christmas Day
  2. 2 People brave Felixstowe sea for Christmas Day Dip despite safety advice
  3. 3 Felixstowe Christmas Day Dip cancelled due to extreme weather
  1. 4 Early arrival for Christmas Day baby Isla Rose
  2. 5 New Falcon manager wants pub to be 'a reason to come back into town centre'
  3. 6 Ipswich restaurant forced to close until January after 400 cancellations
  4. 7 Ashton, 13, hailed for pallet Christmas trees
  5. 8 When will the Next 'Boxing Day' sale happen?
  6. 9 Woman jailed after Ipswich car park stand-off
  7. 10 Meet the heroic firefighters who shelve Christmas plans with their young families
Quiz
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A roundabout on Sproughton Road is currently blocked after a two vehicle crash

Major Ipswich road blocked after two vehicle crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Norwich Road was closed following the incident Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court

Man jailed over brawl which erupted after family feud

Natalie Sadler

Author Picture Icon
An elderly woman has been taken to hospital after being rescued from a flat fire in Ipswich

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Elderly woman rescued as crews battle overnight flat fire

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Jamie Claydon from Newbourne has been sentenced for his role in London ram-raids

Southwark Crown Court

Suffolk member of luxury goods ram-raid gang sentenced

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon