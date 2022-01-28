News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New Wolsey Theatre 'like a home' for new chief executive

Charlotte Moore

Published: 3:57 PM January 28, 2022
Douglas Rintoul has been announced as the new chief executive of the New Wolsey Theatre

Douglas Rintoul has said the role at the New Wolsey feels like home - Credit: Mark Sepple

After 21 years in charge, the duo running the New Wolsey Theatre are set to step back from leadership roles, with a new chief executive ready to join in May. 

Current chief executive Sarah Holmes and artistic director Peter Rowe are stepping back from leading the Ipswich theatre, with Douglas Rintoul set to take over the reins.

Sarah Holmes and Peter Rowe in the seats at the New Wolsey Theatre

After 21 years in charge, Sarah and Peter are stepping away from leading the Ipswich theatre - Credit: Mike Kwasniak

Born in Suffolk, Mr Rintoul joins the New Wolsey following a seven-year tenure as artistic director of the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, in East London. 

During his time there, his work has received a Royal National Theatre Foundation Playwright's Award, as well as multiple nominations. 

He said that he's delighted to be joining the "brilliant team", adding: "This vital hub has been a massive part of my life. I saw some of my first theatre productions here and it is where I directed some of my first productions as a freelancer.  

"More recently I have worked in close partnership with the Theatre as an associate company and as the artistic director of the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch.  

"The New Wolsey Theatre is like a home.  

"I'm looking forward to building on Sarah and Peter's extraordinary legacy, reaching even more people in Ipswich and Suffolk.

"I can't wait to start." 

Sarah Holmes and Peter Rowe said: "We know that the New Wolsey Theatre's values and culture have found an exceptional new champion and look forward to the exciting and ambitious programme he's sure to create." 

