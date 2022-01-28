New Wolsey Theatre 'like a home' for new chief executive
- Credit: Mark Sepple
After 21 years in charge, the duo running the New Wolsey Theatre are set to step back from leadership roles, with a new chief executive ready to join in May.
Current chief executive Sarah Holmes and artistic director Peter Rowe are stepping back from leading the Ipswich theatre, with Douglas Rintoul set to take over the reins.
Born in Suffolk, Mr Rintoul joins the New Wolsey following a seven-year tenure as artistic director of the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, in East London.
During his time there, his work has received a Royal National Theatre Foundation Playwright's Award, as well as multiple nominations.
He said that he's delighted to be joining the "brilliant team", adding: "This vital hub has been a massive part of my life. I saw some of my first theatre productions here and it is where I directed some of my first productions as a freelancer.
"More recently I have worked in close partnership with the Theatre as an associate company and as the artistic director of the Queen's Theatre Hornchurch.
"The New Wolsey Theatre is like a home.
Most Read
- 1 'This is all I've got' - Woman fighting to keep home where mum died
- 2 Teen fractured taxi driver's skull in 'shocking display of violence'
- 3 Teen taken to hospital with serious injuries after Ipswich crash
- 4 10 Suffolk celebrities and where they went to school
- 5 Cocaine dealers involved in 'Bash' drugs line in Suffolk are jailed
- 6 Five forgotten Ipswich music venues and what they are now
- 7 Woman bit dog owner during dispute over not picking up mess
- 8 Felixstowe man to star on small screen with converted Mini Cooper
- 9 'From one family business to another' - Cattermole's changes hands
- 10 Revealed: The Indian restaurants in Ipswich with five-star hygiene ratings
"I'm looking forward to building on Sarah and Peter's extraordinary legacy, reaching even more people in Ipswich and Suffolk.
"I can't wait to start."
Sarah Holmes and Peter Rowe said: "We know that the New Wolsey Theatre's values and culture have found an exceptional new champion and look forward to the exciting and ambitious programme he's sure to create."