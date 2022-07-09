9 of the most interesting Guinness World Records set in Suffolk

Andrea Thompson from Melton training for her World Record log lift - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Suffolk has always been home to plenty of interesting people – and some of them are holders of Guinness World Records.

Whether it's a Felixstowe man who licked the most stamps in five minutes or Ed Sheeran smashing live-streaming figures, there's a wide range of fascinating records to be found in the county.

Here are nine of the most interesting Guinness World Records set in Suffolk.

1. Oldest active Squash player (female)

Margaret Armstrong achieved the record of the oldest active female squash player at 84 years and 347 days old after the feat was verified in Bury St Edmunds.

Margaret is a former county Squash player and has represented various counties, winning a number of Ladies Singles Championships throughout her career.

2. Most stamps licked in five minutes

Felixstowe record holder Dean Gould celebrated his 50th birthday with a record attempt involving 200 beer mats - Credit: Lucy Taylor

Dean Gould of Old Felixstowe licked 235 stamps in just five minutes.

The prolific record-breaker earned this record in July 2000 and has since gone on to claim plenty more.

3. Most appearances on Google Street View

Achieved by Wendy Southgate in 2010, the most verified appearances of an individual on Google Street View is 43.

She received the record when she was photographed repeatedly by the service's mobile camera while walking her dog in Elmswell.

4. Heaviest log lift (female)

Andrea Thompson from Melton training for her World Record log lift - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

In July 2020, Andrea Thompson became the world record holder for the heaviest log lift by a female.

After being crowned the world's strongest woman in 2018, the apprenticeship assessor at Suffolk New College in Ipswich performed a lift of 135kg.

5. Fastest time to pull aircraft over 500 metres by wheelchair (team of 8)

Eight members of the Suffolk Braves Wheelchair Basketball Club pulled a Cessna 421 Eagle executive aircraft weighing four tonnes a total of 500 metres.

It took the team from Haverhill 16 minutes and 20 seconds to accomplish and took place at Marshall Airport in Cambridge in 1998.

6. Most ABBA songs recognised by their lyrics in one minute

ABBA at the ABBA Arena, Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, east London. Picture date: Thursday May 26, 2022. - Credit: PA

The most ABBA songs recognised by their lyrics in one minute is 15 and was achieved by BBC Suffolk radio presenter Luke Deal in November 2016.

He achieved the feat as part of Guinness World Record Day and saw off competition from nine other DJ's at local radio stations.

7. Oldest church bells

St Lawrence Church is home to the oldest church bells - Credit: Google Maps

Located in St Lawrence Church in Ipswich, Suffolk, UK, the oldest church bells were cast in the 1440's.

The bells stopped being used in 1985 when it was declared the tower they were housed in was no longer stable but in 2009, they were moved further down the tower and were brought back into use.

8. Most viewers for a live music performance on TikTok

Ed Sheeran performs on the main stage during BBC Radio 1's Big Weekend at the War Memorial Park in Coventry. Picture date: Saturday May 28, 2022. - Credit: PA

In June 2021, Suffolk's biggest star took to the stage at Portman Road to perform a live show that was seen by the whole world.

The live stream on TikTok attracted more than 5.5 million unique viewers and, during the show, Ed previewed his latest single at the time, 'Bad Habits'.

9. Fastest bumper car / dodgem

Filmed at Bentwaters Airfield near Woodbridge, BBC's Top Gear teamed up with YouTube star Colin Furze to pull off this world record in 2017.

The dodgem reached a speed of 100.336mph as it was driven by The Stig.