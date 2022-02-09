The most desirable places to live in Ipswich – according to estate agents

Savills have said that properties like this one, on Vermont Close near Christchurch Park are among the most desirable in Ipswich - Credit: Savills

Property in Ipswich has been booming recently, with the numbers of houses sold in the town increasing by more than 28.4% last year.

But where are these houses selling? We spoke to estate agents to find out where the most desirable places to live in Ipswich are.

Tom Orford, part of the residential sales team at Savills Suffolk, said: “Ipswich ticks many of the boxes that people have been looking for since the outbreak of the pandemic.

"Property in the town remains relatively affordable compared to other areas – yet it still benefits from good connectivity to London, some excellent schooling and is within striking distance of lots of lovely countryside and the coast.

The Garden House on Vermont Crescent has 5 bedrooms and is on the market for £875,000 - Credit: Savills

"The area around Christchurch Park is one of the most popular – benefitting from some great schools and wonderful architecture.

"But the likes of Bucklesham Road, Belstead Road, Tuddenham Road and Rushmere are also a big draw for buyers, with good-sized family homes that have large gardens and are near enough to the railway station for those who need to commute.

"Many of these prime areas have expanded in recent years and as the town grows it will be interesting to see how this continues.”

Another example of the sort of houses that are popular around Christchurch park, 5 Park Gate is on the market for £1.1 million. - Credit: Fine & Country

Other estate agents also recommended the area around Christchurch park.

Meeya Jai, a sales negotiator with Fine and Country, said: "Houses around Christchurch park are the most desirable.

"They are generally Victorian, with lots of character, and are quite grand houses.

"The location is not too far from the town centre, but it's still relatively quiet."

She added that the location is close to good schools, citing Ipswich School and Northgate School.

Fine and Country also said demand for properties on Rushmere Road, and Bucklesham Road was especially high.

Here's a rundown of estate agents most highly recommended areas in town:

Christchurch Park

Henley Road runs between Ipswich School and Christchurch park - Credit: Google Maps

Located relatively close to the centre of town, but still far enough out to be quiet, estate agents recommend the roads surrounding Christchurch Park for the grandeur of their Victorian houses.

Other benefits to living around Christchurch Park include easy access to good schools, as well as cultural and leisure facilities, with the museum and crown pools only being a short walk away.

Bucklesham Road

Bucklesham Road offers large houses and good access to shops - Credit: Google Maps

Homes in Bucklesham Road are popular due to the availability of large family properties with extensive gardens.

The area also has easy access to Ipswich Golf Course and Bixley Heath Nature reserve while also being near to the shops on Ransome's Industrial Estate.

In addition, easy access to the A12 and A14 give great access to the Suffolk coast.

Belstead Road

Located to the south of Ipswich, Belstead Road is dominated by St Josephs College, an Independent School - Credit: Google Maps

Located to the southwest of town, Belstead Road is again popular due to the prevalence of large family homes with gardens.

The area has great access to sports facilities including Pauls Sports and Social Club and Stone Lodge Bowls Club, as well as having easy access to parks including Bobbits Lane Meadows and Kiln Meadow.

In addition, the road is only a short distance from Ipswich station, making it perfect for commuters.

Rushmere Road

Rushmere road runs from Ipswich to the village of Rushmere St Andrew - Credit: Google Maps

Rushmere Road runs from Ipswich to the village of Rushmere St Andrew.

The road also offers easy access to Ipswich hospital and is close to St Alban's Catholic High School and Copleston High School.

Tuddenham Road

Tuddenham Road offers easy access to both the town centre and countryside to the north of Ipswich. - Credit: Google Maps

Located to the north of Ipswich, Tuddenham Road has many of the same benefits as Rushmere Road.

Unlike Rushmere Road, however, Tuddenham Road runs much further into town.