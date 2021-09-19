See inside stunning £2m Woodbridge home with 'fantastic leisure complex'
- Credit: Savills
Welcome to Charity Hall, the Suffolk home which boasts its own swimming pool, sauna and gym - and could be yours if you have a spare £2million lying around.
The six-bedroom property in Bedfield, near Woodbridge is surrounded by open countryside and also comes with its own tennis court.
The impressive home has a well-equipped kitchen with a central island and a number of integrated appliances.
The leisure complex consists of a large gym, sauna, 40ft x 16ft swimming pool, a wet room and two changing rooms.
There is also a snooker room with a bar area and a balcony overlooking the gardens on the first floor of the leisure complex.
The master bedroom has its own dressing area and en-suite bathroom with a large balcony that has views of the gardens.
There are also four reception rooms and five bathrooms.
Double electric gates guard access to the property, which also has a large car parking area.
Property agent Tom Orford said: “Charity Hall is an impressive modern property in a secluded setting, offering light and spacious accommodation with outstanding views over the gardens and surrounding countryside.
"Of particular note is a fantastic leisure complex comprising a gym, sauna and heated swimming pool, along with a wonderful snooker room with bar area and balcony.”