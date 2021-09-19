News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See inside stunning £2m Woodbridge home with 'fantastic leisure complex'

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 7:00 AM September 19, 2021   
Take a look inside this stunning property in Woodbridge with inside swimming pool

This is Charity Hall in Bedfield, which is on the market for £2million

Welcome to Charity Hall, the Suffolk home which boasts its own swimming pool, sauna and gym - and could be yours if you have a spare £2million lying around.

The six-bedroom property in Bedfield, near Woodbridge is surrounded by open countryside and also comes with its own tennis court. 

The property has an indoor swimming pool

The property has an indoor swimming pool - Credit: Savills

The impressive home has a well-equipped kitchen with a central island and a number of integrated appliances.

The leisure complex consists of a large gym, sauna, 40ft x 16ft swimming pool, a wet room and two changing rooms.

The property comes with a gym 

The property comes with a gym - Credit: Savills

There is also a snooker room with a bar area and a balcony overlooking the gardens on the first floor of the leisure complex. 

The snooker room at the property 

The snooker room at the property - Credit: Savills

The master bedroom has its own dressing area and en-suite bathroom with a large balcony that has views of the gardens. 

There are also four reception rooms and five bathrooms.

Double electric gates guard access to the property, which also has a large car parking area.

The hard tennis court outside the property

The hard tennis court outside the property - Credit: Savills

Property agent Tom Orford said: “Charity Hall is an impressive modern property in a secluded setting, offering light and spacious accommodation with outstanding views over the gardens and surrounding countryside.

The master bedroom overlooks the stunning gardens

The master bedroom overlooks the stunning gardens - Credit: Savills

"Of particular note is a fantastic leisure complex comprising a gym, sauna and heated swimming pool, along with a wonderful snooker room with bar area and balcony.”

