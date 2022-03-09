Ipswich home with £50k guide price is one of Suffolk's cheapest properties

This home in Hatfield Road in Ipswich has a guide price of £50,000 to £55,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

This Ipswich maisonette with a guide price of £50,000 is one of the cheapest properties on the market in Suffolk.

The home in Hatfield Road, off Felixstowe Road, has been described by Auction House East Anglia as having potential – but requires "modernisation throughout".

It has a guide price of £50,000 to £55,000, plus fees, before it goes under the hammer on Wednesday, March 23.

The home has two receptions rooms, a kitchen, a bedroom and a shower room with a toilet.

It already benefits from gas central heating and part double glazing.

The listing on Auction House East Anglia said that the maisonette "offers an excellent investment opportunity with good rental prospects".

It also adds that the property is "priced very competitively for the auction market" and "shouldn't be overlooked".

It can be found a seven-minute drive from Ipswich town centre, with the Rosehill Centre retail park a short walk away.

There are good transport links with multiple buses every hour.

