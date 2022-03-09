News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Property

Ipswich home with £50k guide price is one of Suffolk's cheapest properties

person

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:20 AM March 9, 2022
85B Hatfield Road in Ipswich has a guide price of £50,000 to £55,000

This home in Hatfield Road in Ipswich has a guide price of £50,000 to £55,000 - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

This Ipswich maisonette with a guide price of £50,000 is one of the cheapest properties on the market in Suffolk.

The home in Hatfield Road, off Felixstowe Road, has been described by Auction House East Anglia as having potential – but requires "modernisation throughout".

One of the reception room as the property. This one looks out onto the street.

One of the reception room as the property. This one looks out onto the street. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It has a guide price of £50,000 to £55,000, plus fees, before it goes under the hammer on Wednesday, March 23.

The home has two receptions rooms, a kitchen, a bedroom and a shower room with a toilet.

The kitchen at 85B Hatfield Road, just off the main reception area.

The kitchen at 85B Hatfield Road, just off the main reception area. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It already benefits from gas central heating and part double glazing.

The listing on Auction House East Anglia said that the maisonette "offers an excellent investment opportunity with good rental prospects".

A view of the main reception area from the front door.

A view of the main reception area from the front door. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

It also adds that the property is "priced very competitively for the auction market" and "shouldn't be overlooked".

Most Read

  1. 1 Kesgrave shooter has 24-year jail term reduced on appeal
  2. 2 20 jobs to be created at new special educational needs school in Ipswich
  3. 3 Cocktails, cherry blossom and brunch set for new town centre restaurant
  1. 4 Bank card stolen and used as thieves break into parked cars in Ipswich
  2. 5 Community nurse had more than 200 indecent images of children
  3. 6 Sale agreed for The Railway pub in Ipswich
  4. 7 Historic Ipswich town centre pub set to reopen with weekend music nights
  5. 8 Kesgrave man accused of sexual activity with animals will face trial
  6. 9 Corrie McKeague told woman he walked to airbase after night out - inquest
  7. 10 'Really good atmosphere' - Felixstowe's newest wine bar proves a hit

It can be found a seven-minute drive from Ipswich town centre, with the Rosehill Centre retail park a short walk away.

The bedroom at the east Ipswich property toward the back of the maisonette.

The bedroom at the east Ipswich property toward the back of the maisonette. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

There are good transport links with multiple buses every hour.

The shower room and toilet at the Ipswich property

The shower room and toilet at the Ipswich property - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

The side and back of the Ipswich property.

The side and back of the Ipswich property. - Credit: Auction House East Anglia

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

Suffolk Live News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Crews use an aerial ladder platform to fight the blaze in Nacton Road, Ipswich.

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested after Ipswich home destroyed in fire

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Scene of fire at Nacton Road March 2021

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service

Large emergency service presence remains at scene of 'terrible' blaze

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
Adam Darbous faces jail after admitting dangerous driving in Ipswich

Ipswich Crown Court

Man who left girl, 11, with fractured skull faces jail

Jane Hunt

person
12 fire engines were called to the blaze in Nacton Road on Saturday

Suffolk Live News

Police arrest second man after blaze destroys Ipswich home

Tom Swindles

person