First look at 'stunning' £750k homes being built in mid Suffolk village
Published: 11:50 AM June 19, 2022
- Credit: Clarke & Simpson
A "stunning" five-bedroom home being built off the A14 in mid Suffolk has been listed for sale.
Estate agent Clarke & Simpson is marketing the property, which is part of an exclusive development off All Saints Road in Creeting St Mary, for £750,000.
It is expected the homes will be completed later this year.
In its listing, Clarke & Simpson has described the home as "a stunning new five bedroom house of nearly 2,500 sq ft" that is "part of a small and exclusive development in the rural yet accessible village of Creeting St Mary".
The home can be found by heading through Creeting St Mary from the A14 towards the A140.