First look at 'stunning' £750k homes being built in mid Suffolk village

The homes are being built in Creeting St Mary, near Needham Market - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

A "stunning" five-bedroom home being built off the A14 in mid Suffolk has been listed for sale.

Estate agent Clarke & Simpson is marketing the property, which is part of an exclusive development off All Saints Road in Creeting St Mary, for £750,000.

The homes are sandwiched between the A14 and A140 in mid Suffolk - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

It is expected the homes will be completed later this year.

An artist's impression of the bedroom in one of the homes - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

In its listing, Clarke & Simpson has described the home as "a stunning new five bedroom house of nearly 2,500 sq ft" that is "part of a small and exclusive development in the rural yet accessible village of Creeting St Mary".

An aerial view of the properties in the mid Suffolk village - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

The home can be found by heading through Creeting St Mary from the A14 towards the A140.