First look at 'stunning' £750k homes being built in mid Suffolk village

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:50 AM June 19, 2022
The homes are being built in Creeting St Mary, near Needham Market

The homes are being built in Creeting St Mary, near Needham Market - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

A "stunning" five-bedroom home being built off the A14 in mid Suffolk has been listed for sale.

Estate agent Clarke & Simpson is marketing the property, which is part of an exclusive development off All Saints Road in Creeting St Mary, for £750,000.

The homes are sandwiched between the A14 and A140 in mid Suffolk

The homes are sandwiched between the A14 and A140 in mid Suffolk - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

It is expected the homes will be completed later this year.

An artist's impression of the bedroom in one of the homes

An artist's impression of the bedroom in one of the homes - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

In its listing, Clarke & Simpson has described the home as "a stunning new five bedroom house of nearly 2,500 sq ft" that is "part of a small and exclusive development in the rural yet accessible village of Creeting St Mary".

An aerial view of the properties in the mid Suffolk village

An aerial view of the properties in the mid Suffolk village - Credit: Clarke & Simpson

The home can be found by heading through Creeting St Mary from the A14 towards the A140.

