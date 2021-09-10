News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Take a look inside the most expensive house for sale in Ipswich

Matthew Earth

Published: 1:15 PM September 10, 2021   
The Foxhall Road property is the most expensive home for sale in Ipswich

The Foxhall Road property is the most expensive home for sale in Ipswich - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

This five-bedroom home set in a seven-acre estate is the most expensive property on the market in Ipswich - with an asking price of £1.2million.

The Foxhall Road home, which backs onto Ipswich Golf Club, has been listed for sale by estate agent Jackson-Stops.

The home is the most expensive in Ipswich on Rightmove

The home is the most expensive in Ipswich on Rightmove - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

Dating back to the 1930s, the property comes with its own swimming pool, tennis court and decked veranda in the garden.

The decked veranda of the home's garden

The decked veranda of the home's garden - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

It also features an open plan kitchen, study room, two bathrooms and a double garage and is 3.5 miles from Ipswich town centre.

The home is the most expensive in Ipswich on Rightmove

The home is the most expensive in Ipswich on Rightmove - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

A long driveway leads to the front of the home, which is surrounded by seven acres of greenery.

The open plan kitchen of the £1.2m home

The open plan kitchen of the £1.2m home - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

The property is the most expensive listed in Ipswich on Rightmove.

The home backs onto Ipswich Golf Club

The home backs onto Ipswich Golf Club - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

Jackson-Stops describes the property as being in a "highly convenient position" with a number of "well regarded" schools in the area.

The home even comes with an outdoor swimming pool

The home even comes with an outdoor swimming pool - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

Viewings are by appointment only with the estate agent.

