Take a look inside the most expensive house for sale in Ipswich
- Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images
This five-bedroom home set in a seven-acre estate is the most expensive property on the market in Ipswich - with an asking price of £1.2million.
The Foxhall Road home, which backs onto Ipswich Golf Club, has been listed for sale by estate agent Jackson-Stops.
Dating back to the 1930s, the property comes with its own swimming pool, tennis court and decked veranda in the garden.
It also features an open plan kitchen, study room, two bathrooms and a double garage and is 3.5 miles from Ipswich town centre.
A long driveway leads to the front of the home, which is surrounded by seven acres of greenery.
The property is the most expensive listed in Ipswich on Rightmove.
Jackson-Stops describes the property as being in a "highly convenient position" with a number of "well regarded" schools in the area.
Viewings are by appointment only with the estate agent.