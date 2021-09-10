Take a look inside the most expensive house for sale in Ipswich

Gallery

Published: 1:15 PM September 10, 2021

The Foxhall Road property is the most expensive home for sale in Ipswich - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

This five-bedroom home set in a seven-acre estate is the most expensive property on the market in Ipswich - with an asking price of £1.2million.

The Foxhall Road home, which backs onto Ipswich Golf Club, has been listed for sale by estate agent Jackson-Stops.

Dating back to the 1930s, the property comes with its own swimming pool, tennis court and decked veranda in the garden.

The decked veranda of the home's garden - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

It also features an open plan kitchen, study room, two bathrooms and a double garage and is 3.5 miles from Ipswich town centre.

A long driveway leads to the front of the home, which is surrounded by seven acres of greenery.

The open plan kitchen of the £1.2m home - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

The home backs onto Ipswich Golf Club - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

Jackson-Stops describes the property as being in a "highly convenient position" with a number of "well regarded" schools in the area.

The home even comes with an outdoor swimming pool - Credit: Jim Tanfield/Inscope Images

Viewings are by appointment only with the estate agent.