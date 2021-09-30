See inside six-bedroom home with extensive equestrian facilities
- Credit: Chris Pope
Take a look inside this six-bedroom property on the market for £2.5m- which is a horse owner's dream.
Set in a rural location, six miles from Ipswich, the property comes with its own tennis court and heated outside swimming pool.
The hard tennis court, at the back of the property, has recently been fully refurbished.
The Grade II listed farmhouse comes with separate cottages and offices as well as extensive equestrian facilities. It also has its own wine cellar.
The stable yard includes a tack room, kitchen and workshop.
Opposite the stable yard is a covered menage with an overhead sprinkler system to suppress any dust.
Inside the property is a large master bedroom with its own en-suite and dressing room.
Most Read
- 1 Man who had sex with schoolgirl 'stole her childhood'
- 2 Police negotiators and firearms officers called to Ipswich incident
- 3 Teenager jailed for 'worst example of dangerous driving'
- 4 East of England Co-op gives key workers priority hour at petrol stations
- 5 'Repulsive' child rapist's sentence cut by almost three years on appeal
- 6 Ipswich man jailed after string of 17 offences
- 7 Memorial service for leading Ipswich store owner and public servant
- 8 Mum's plea after 'traumatic' experience of contraceptive coil fitting
- 9 Speeding cars in cycle lane near school prompts review
- 10 MP's addresses care concerns at Ipswich medical practice
The farmhouse has a pleasant layout with a drawing room, living room and breakfast room.
The property, which also includes a farmhouse kitchen, sits on around 6.5 acres of land in the village of Harkstead.
Property facts:
The Vale Farm, Ipswich Road, Harkstead
Guide Price: £2,500,000
Chapman Stickels, 01473 372372