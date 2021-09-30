See inside six-bedroom home with extensive equestrian facilities

Published: 12:55 PM September 30, 2021

This stunning six-bedroom property is currently on the market for £2.5 million - Credit: Chris Pope

Take a look inside this six-bedroom property on the market for £2.5m- which is a horse owner's dream.

Set in a rural location, six miles from Ipswich, the property comes with its own tennis court and heated outside swimming pool.

The hard court tennis court has recently been refurbished - Credit: Chris Pope

The hard tennis court, at the back of the property, has recently been fully refurbished.

The outside heated swimming pool with pool house - Credit: Chris Pope

The Grade II listed farmhouse comes with separate cottages and offices as well as extensive equestrian facilities. It also has its own wine cellar.

The stable yard includes a tack room, kitchen and workshop.

The stable yard at the property - Credit: Chris Pope

Opposite the stable yard is a covered menage with an overhead sprinkler system to suppress any dust.

The large Menage is perfect for those who love horses - Credit: Chris Pope

Inside the property is a large master bedroom with its own en-suite and dressing room.

The farmhouse has a pleasant layout with a drawing room, living room and breakfast room.

The master bedroom has its own stunning en-suite - Credit: Chris Pope

The property, which also includes a farmhouse kitchen, sits on around 6.5 acres of land in the village of Harkstead.

The stunning offices in the property - Credit: Chris Pope

Property facts:

The Vale Farm, Ipswich Road, Harkstead

Guide Price: £2,500,000

Chapman Stickels, 01473 372372