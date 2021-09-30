News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See inside six-bedroom home with extensive equestrian facilities

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 12:55 PM September 30, 2021   
This stunning six-bedroom property is currently on the market for £2.5 million

This stunning six-bedroom property is currently on the market for £2.5 million - Credit: Chris Pope

Take a look inside this six-bedroom property on the market for £2.5m- which is a horse owner's dream.

Set in a rural location, six miles from Ipswich, the property comes with its own tennis court and heated outside swimming pool.

The hard court tennis court has recently been refurbished

The hard court tennis court has recently been refurbished - Credit: Chris Pope

The hard tennis court, at the back of the property, has recently been fully refurbished.

The outside heated swimming pool with pool house

The outside heated swimming pool with pool house - Credit: Chris Pope

The Grade II listed farmhouse comes with separate cottages and offices as well as extensive equestrian facilities. It also has its own wine cellar. 

The stable yard includes a tack room, kitchen and workshop. 

The stable yard at the property

The stable yard at the property - Credit: Chris Pope

Opposite the stable yard is a covered menage with an overhead sprinkler system to suppress any dust. 

The large Menage is perfect for those who love horses

The large Menage is perfect for those who love horses - Credit: Chris Pope

Inside the property is a large master bedroom with its own en-suite and dressing room. 

The farmhouse has a pleasant layout with a drawing room, living room and breakfast room.

The master bedroom has its own stunning en-suite

The master bedroom has its own stunning en-suite - Credit: Chris Pope

The property, which also includes a farmhouse kitchen, sits on around 6.5 acres of land in the village of Harkstead. 

The stunning offices in the property

The stunning offices in the property - Credit: Chris Pope

Property facts:

The Vale Farm, Ipswich Road, Harkstead

Guide Price: £2,500,000

Chapman Stickels, 01473 372372

