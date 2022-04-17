Look inside farmhouse in 'wonderful location' on Shotley peninsula
Published: 4:00 PM April 17, 2022
This six-bedroom farmhouse set in a "wonderful rural location" on the Shotley peninsula south of Ipswich has been listed for sale.
The Vale Farm is set in more than six acres of land in Harkstead, about seven miles from Suffolk's county town.
It comes with a hard tennis court, heated swimming pool with poolhouse, extensive equestrian facilities and separate cottages.
The Vale Farm is listed for sale for £2.5million, but can be bought without the equestrian land for £1.75m.
It is being marketed by estate agent Chapman Stickels, which described it as being a "fine" home in a "wonderful rural location".