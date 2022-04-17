News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Look inside farmhouse in 'wonderful location' on Shotley peninsula

Matthew Earth

Published: 4:00 PM April 17, 2022
The home and land is being marketed by Chapman Stickels, which is based in Ipswich - Credit: Chapman Stickels

This six-bedroom farmhouse set in a "wonderful rural location" on the Shotley peninsula south of Ipswich has been listed for sale.

The Vale Farm is in Harkstead, near Ipswich - Credit: Chapman Stickels

The Vale Farm is set in more than six acres of land in Harkstead, about seven miles from Suffolk's county town.

The home can be bought with or without the equestrian facilities - Credit: Chapman Stickels

It comes with a hard tennis court, heated swimming pool with poolhouse, extensive equestrian facilities and separate cottages.

Inside the property, which is for sale for between £1.75m and £2.5m - Credit: Chapman Stickels

The Vale Farm is listed for sale for £2.5million, but can be bought without the equestrian land for £1.75m.

The land at the home in Harkstead - Credit: Chapman Stickels

It is being marketed by estate agent Chapman Stickels, which described it as being a "fine" home in a "wonderful rural location".

