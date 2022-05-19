News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > Lifestyle > Property

See inside stunning £1.15m home a stone's throw away from Christchurch Park

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 3:01 PM May 19, 2022
Take a look around this stunning Ipswich home that is close to Christchurch Park

Take a look around this stunning Ipswich home that is close to Christchurch Park - Credit: Fenn Wright

Take a look around this modernised Ipswich home, which is close to one of biggest parks in the town, on the market for £1.15million. 

The five-bedroom home is located on the northern side of the town near Christchurch Park. 

The detached home is laid out across two floors and is situated on around a quarter of an acre of land. 

The large kitchen/diner/family room

The large kitchen/diner/family room - Credit: Fenn Wright

The bi-fold doors in the family room lead out onto the garden 

The bi-fold doors in the family room lead out onto the garden - Credit: Fenn Wright

On the ground floor of the property there is a good-sized sitting room which benefits from a bay window which overlooks the read garden. 

It also has a cast iron open tiled fireplace, which is perfect for the winter months. 

The large open-plan kitchen/dining/family room benefits from a skylight to the rear and large bi-fold doors which provide access to the garden. 

The patio area which leads to the pleasant garden

The patio area which leads to the pleasant garden - Credit: Fenn Wright

The sitting room

The sitting room - Credit: Fenn Wright

Within the kitchen there is an extensive range of full-length storage cupboards, breakfast bar and inset ceramic sink with an instant boiling tap. 

There is also a pantry off the kitchen. 

All five bedrooms of the home, which is being marketed by Fenn Wright are on the first floor of the property. 

The principal bedroom is large in size with a bay window and benefits from an en-suite with a large tiled shower, toilet, basin and cupboards.

The guest bedroom also benefits from a en-suite shower room. 

One of the five bedrooms in the Ipswich property

One of the five bedrooms in the Ipswich property - Credit: Fenn Wright

The family bathroom

The family bathroom - Credit: Fenn Wright

There is a good size family bathroom on the first floor.

Also on the bottom floor is a snug and two studies at the front of the house.

PROPERTY FACTS

1 Buttermarket, Ipswich 

Guide price: £1,150,000

Fenn Wright, 01473 232700

The new-look property supplement launches in the East Anglian Daily Times today, Thursday, May 19. 

The rear garden

The rear garden - Credit: Fenn Wright

Christchurch Park
Ipswich News

