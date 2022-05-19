See inside stunning £1.15m home a stone's throw away from Christchurch Park
- Credit: Fenn Wright
Take a look around this modernised Ipswich home, which is close to one of biggest parks in the town, on the market for £1.15million.
The five-bedroom home is located on the northern side of the town near Christchurch Park.
The detached home is laid out across two floors and is situated on around a quarter of an acre of land.
On the ground floor of the property there is a good-sized sitting room which benefits from a bay window which overlooks the read garden.
It also has a cast iron open tiled fireplace, which is perfect for the winter months.
The large open-plan kitchen/dining/family room benefits from a skylight to the rear and large bi-fold doors which provide access to the garden.
Within the kitchen there is an extensive range of full-length storage cupboards, breakfast bar and inset ceramic sink with an instant boiling tap.
There is also a pantry off the kitchen.
All five bedrooms of the home, which is being marketed by Fenn Wright are on the first floor of the property.
The principal bedroom is large in size with a bay window and benefits from an en-suite with a large tiled shower, toilet, basin and cupboards.
The guest bedroom also benefits from a en-suite shower room.
There is a good size family bathroom on the first floor.
Also on the bottom floor is a snug and two studies at the front of the house.
PROPERTY FACTS
1 Buttermarket, Ipswich
Guide price: £1,150,000
Fenn Wright, 01473 232700
