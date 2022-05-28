See inside Ipswich home with stunning views of the town from own turret

See inside this stunning Ipswich home just a short walk away from Christchurch Park - Credit: Fenn Wright

Take a look around a five-bedroom home which has its own turret with extensive views of Ipswich and comes with a £975,000 asking price.

Just a short walk away from Christchurch park, the property is laid out across three floors and blends period-style details with modern attributes.

On the ground floor of the property, which is situated on the northern side of the town, is a large L-shaped kitchen with an extensive range of base and eye-level units, display cabinets and granite work surfaces.

The large L-shaped kitchen in the Ipswich home - Credit: Fenn Wright

The sitting room - Credit: Fenn Wright

Adjacent to the kitchen is the utility room and double full-length pantry.

Fenn Wright, which is marketing the home, describes the sitting room as "superb" as it features three windows to the rear, a tiled inlay period-style gas fire and twin glazed doors to the garden room.

The dining room, which benefits from oak flooring, also has twin doors to the garden room. There is also a study on the ground floor which overlooks the garden.

The dining room is also on the ground floor of the property - Credit: Fenn Wright

The Ipswich property has a real modern feel to it - Credit: Fenn Wright

The garden room forms the bottom part of the three-story turret and has three sets of French doors leading to the rear garden.

Four bedrooms can be found on the first floor of the property with the master bedroom benefiting from its own en-suite and dressing room.

The second-largest bedroom also has its own shower en-suite with the remaining two bedrooms sharing a reasonably-sized family bathroom.

The principal bedroom has its own en-suite and dressing room inside the turret - Credit: Fenn Wright

The family bathroom on the first floor of the property - Credit: Fenn Wright

On the third floor of the turret, there is another room that could either be used as a fifth bedroom or another study.

The room has exceptional views across the town.

The reasonably sized garden to the rear of the Ipswich home - Credit: Fenn Wright

The property also benefits from a detached garage which is also an annexe accommodation which has its own sitting room, kitchenette area and stairs to the first-floor bedroom.

The rear garden is accessed from both sides of the property and wraps around the side and rear.

There is also a large paved patio adjacent to the garden room.

Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.

The kitchen/diner is perfect for hosting dinner parties - Credit: Fenn Wright

The annexe outside the property which has its own sitting room and kitchen - Credit: Fenn Wright



