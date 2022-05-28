See inside Ipswich home with stunning views of the town from own turret
- Credit: Fenn Wright
Take a look around a five-bedroom home which has its own turret with extensive views of Ipswich and comes with a £975,000 asking price.
Just a short walk away from Christchurch park, the property is laid out across three floors and blends period-style details with modern attributes.
On the ground floor of the property, which is situated on the northern side of the town, is a large L-shaped kitchen with an extensive range of base and eye-level units, display cabinets and granite work surfaces.
Adjacent to the kitchen is the utility room and double full-length pantry.
Fenn Wright, which is marketing the home, describes the sitting room as "superb" as it features three windows to the rear, a tiled inlay period-style gas fire and twin glazed doors to the garden room.
The dining room, which benefits from oak flooring, also has twin doors to the garden room. There is also a study on the ground floor which overlooks the garden.
The garden room forms the bottom part of the three-story turret and has three sets of French doors leading to the rear garden.
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: The most popular Suffolk fish and chip shop
- 2 Goat dies and ponies injured after dog attack
- 3 Man was allegedly battered to death in Ipswich guest house, jury hears
- 4 Two men steal pedal bike from outside Ipswich primary school
- 5 Village suffers power cut for 7 hours after vehicle hits electricity pole
- 6 Final homes in 75-house development to go on sale
- 7 New independent baby shop opens in Ipswich
- 8 Explained: What the cost of living support package means for you
- 9 Suffolk man collapsed at friend's home
- 10 What time will the Red Arrows be flying over Suffolk this weekend?
Four bedrooms can be found on the first floor of the property with the master bedroom benefiting from its own en-suite and dressing room.
The second-largest bedroom also has its own shower en-suite with the remaining two bedrooms sharing a reasonably-sized family bathroom.
On the third floor of the turret, there is another room that could either be used as a fifth bedroom or another study.
The room has exceptional views across the town.
The property also benefits from a detached garage which is also an annexe accommodation which has its own sitting room, kitchenette area and stairs to the first-floor bedroom.
The rear garden is accessed from both sides of the property and wraps around the side and rear.
There is also a large paved patio adjacent to the garden room.
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.