See inside 'impressive' £1.25m Ipswich home close to Christchurch Park

This Ipswich property has been placed on the market with a £1.25million price tag

This "delightful" eight-bedroom Victorian townhouse close to Christchurch Park in Ipswich has come up for sale with a £1.25million price tag.

The Grade II listed property, which has been well maintained by its current owners, is located on Fonnereau Road in the town.

The house is believed to date back to the early 19th century and is situated in a conservation area surrounded by a number of similar houses that retain their traditional materials and detailing.

The home has eight bedrooms and four reception rooms

The living room of the Ipswich home

On the ground floor of the Ipswich home there is a spacious, light and airy snug area which opens up into a kitchen/breakfast room with bi-fold doors leading out to a raised terrace area.

The lower ground floor benefits from a gym, large laundry room, cellar, two store rooms and a spacious work shop.

Five of the eight bedrooms as well as three bathrooms can be found on the first floor of the home.

A further three bedrooms, bathroom and kitchen are on the second floor.

The dining room of the Ipswich property

Property agent Tom Orford, from the residential sales team at Savills Suffolk, said the house was in one of the most sought after parts of Ipswich – within walking distance of Ipswich School and in the Northgate catchment area.

“I've walked past this house many times on the way to Christchurch Park but had no idea how big it was,” he added.

“The space and light-filled rooms are particularly impressive and the garden to the south is delightful.”

The property also has a bike shed that can store two to three bikes inside

The lower ground floor benefits from a gym

The rear south facing garden is mainly laid to lawn with a number of mature trees and hedging which offers the property a high degree of privacy and seclusion.

The garage is located to the far southern boundary of the property with access onto High Street.

The high trees offer a high degree of privacy and seclusion

The property has been described as "impressively spacious" by property agents at Savills




