See inside 'impressive' £1.25m Ipswich home close to Christchurch Park
- Credit: Savills
This "delightful" eight-bedroom Victorian townhouse close to Christchurch Park in Ipswich has come up for sale with a £1.25million price tag.
The Grade II listed property, which has been well maintained by its current owners, is located on Fonnereau Road in the town.
The house is believed to date back to the early 19th century and is situated in a conservation area surrounded by a number of similar houses that retain their traditional materials and detailing.
On the ground floor of the Ipswich home there is a spacious, light and airy snug area which opens up into a kitchen/breakfast room with bi-fold doors leading out to a raised terrace area.
The lower ground floor benefits from a gym, large laundry room, cellar, two store rooms and a spacious work shop.
Five of the eight bedrooms as well as three bathrooms can be found on the first floor of the home.
A further three bedrooms, bathroom and kitchen are on the second floor.
Most Read
- 1 Rail tickets between Ipswich and London go on sale for just £5
- 2 Drink-driver admits causing death of Suffolk woman in crash
- 3 Driver arrested after police pursuit in Ipswich
- 4 Emergency road closure in place to fix flooding issue in busy Ipswich road
- 5 Can you help finish an Ipswich sanctuary for people with terminal illnesses?
- 6 Man on mobility scooter assaulted in Ipswich
- 7 Final party for Unit 17 promises to 'live on' in memories
- 8 First look inside The Botanist as manager praises 'buzz' in the town
- 9 Confirmed closure dates for Sainsbury's cafes in Suffolk
- 10 Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns
Property agent Tom Orford, from the residential sales team at Savills Suffolk, said the house was in one of the most sought after parts of Ipswich – within walking distance of Ipswich School and in the Northgate catchment area.
“I've walked past this house many times on the way to Christchurch Park but had no idea how big it was,” he added.
“The space and light-filled rooms are particularly impressive and the garden to the south is delightful.”
The rear south facing garden is mainly laid to lawn with a number of mature trees and hedging which offers the property a high degree of privacy and seclusion.
The garage is located to the far southern boundary of the property with access onto High Street.
Would you like to stay up to date with the latest property news in your area? Sign up to our East Anglian Daily Times newsletter for our pick of the best local property stories.