See inside 'superb' £1.175m Ipswich home with permission for modern wing

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Amos

Published: 5:00 PM April 27, 2022
See inside this stunning Ipswich home close to River Orwell

See inside this stunning Ipswich home close to River Orwell - Credit: Savills

Take a look around this £1.175million Ipswich home close to the River Orwell and Nacton foreshore that has permission to build a modern extension.

Originally built in 1859, Brooke Hall Lodge has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms. 

The current owners have secured approved planning permission to create a spectacular modern wing, on the footprint of an earlier 1980s extension. 

The home is short walk away from the River Orwell and Nacton foreshore

The home is short walk away from the River Orwell and Nacton foreshore - Credit: Savills

The proposed plans of the extension to the Ipswich home

The proposed plans of the extension to the Ipswich home - Credit: Wincer Kievenaar

The permission also includes the creation of an outdoor swimming pool.

Presently, Broke Hall Lodge comprises the charming original wing, with high-ceilinged rooms including a delightful, curved dining room, a study, kitchen and cloakroom.

A further wing, built in the 1980s, houses the triple aspect sitting room, with a wood burning stove and French windows out to the garden and veranda; and principal bedroom with dressing area and en suite shower room.

One of the reception rooms in the Nacton home

One of the reception rooms in the Nacton home - Credit: Savills

The home is accessed via electric gates and large driveway

The home is accessed via electric gates and large driveway - Credit: Savills

Three of the four bedrooms and a family bathroom are on the first floor of the home. 

The principal bedroom of the home benefits from a dressing room and en suite shower room and is located on the second floor of the property.

Outside the property is a double garage with a studio and bathroom above. 

Included in the sale is a share of a 16 acre meadow, currently used by a local shepherdess for grazing.

The living room of the Ipswich property near the River Orwell

The living room of the Ipswich property near the River Orwell - Credit: Google Maps

The dining room in the Ipswich property 

The dining room in the Ipswich property - Credit: Google Maps

Property agent Alexander McNab said: "Broke Hall Lodge is an absolutely superb house, set in beautiful grounds on the edge of the magnificent Broke Hall Estate.

"I love the history of the house and the beautiful Repton designed deer park which you can walk along to the foreshore and beach."

There are a number of walks near the Ipswich home 

There are a number of walks near the Ipswich home - Credit: Savills

The home is a short walk away from the Nacton foreshore

The home is a short walk away from the Nacton foreshore - Credit: Savills

