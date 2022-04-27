See inside 'superb' £1.175m Ipswich home with permission for modern wing
- Credit: Savills
Take a look around this £1.175million Ipswich home close to the River Orwell and Nacton foreshore that has permission to build a modern extension.
Originally built in 1859, Brooke Hall Lodge has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and two reception rooms.
The current owners have secured approved planning permission to create a spectacular modern wing, on the footprint of an earlier 1980s extension.
The permission also includes the creation of an outdoor swimming pool.
Presently, Broke Hall Lodge comprises the charming original wing, with high-ceilinged rooms including a delightful, curved dining room, a study, kitchen and cloakroom.
A further wing, built in the 1980s, houses the triple aspect sitting room, with a wood burning stove and French windows out to the garden and veranda; and principal bedroom with dressing area and en suite shower room.
Three of the four bedrooms and a family bathroom are on the first floor of the home.
The principal bedroom of the home benefits from a dressing room and en suite shower room and is located on the second floor of the property.
Outside the property is a double garage with a studio and bathroom above.
Included in the sale is a share of a 16 acre meadow, currently used by a local shepherdess for grazing.
Property agent Alexander McNab said: "Broke Hall Lodge is an absolutely superb house, set in beautiful grounds on the edge of the magnificent Broke Hall Estate.
"I love the history of the house and the beautiful Repton designed deer park which you can walk along to the foreshore and beach."