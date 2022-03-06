Revealed: The most in-demand postcodes in region so far this year

Purplebricks has revealed the most popular postcodes in Suffolk and north Essex in 2022 so far - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The most popular places to buy a home in Suffolk and north Essex have been revealed.

Estate agents Purplebricks calculated the list from the number of viewings it had seen in each postcode on its website so far this year.

IP31, CO10, IP14, IP1 and CO6 are all featured on the list.

Estate agents at Savills – which has offices in Suffolk and north Essex – said the postcodes share several common characteristics that tick many of the boxes buyers have been looking for since the start of the pandemic.

Katy Stephenson, associate director within the residential sales team at Savills Suffolk - Credit: Richard Marsham

Katy Stephenson, part of the residential sales team at Savills Suffolk, said: “Homes in this part of the world remain relatively affordable when compared to other areas, there are some excellent schools and several well-connected towns and villages with plenty of amenities – all within striking distance of lots of lovely countryside and the coast."

She went on to explain why each of the postcodes have been so popular in 2022.

CO10

Where: Sudbury, Clare, Acton, Great Cornard, Long Melford, Lavenham, Cavendish and Glemsford

The market town of Sudbury is one of the most desirable places to live in the region - Credit: Gregg Brown

Mrs Stephenson said: "The towns and villages – including the likes of Lavenham and Long Melford which are always popular – have many fine historic buildings and an extensive range of amenities including excellent schooling, shopping and recreational facilities such as a number of golf courses.

IP14

Where: Stowmarket, Stowupland, Cotton, Great Finborough, Combs and Bacton

Mrs Stephenson said: "The IP14 area of Mid Suffolk also has a number of attractive villages, including Buxhall to the south, the larger village of Rattlesden to the west and Great Finborough to the east.

Great Finborough has also been revealed as one the most desirable places to live in Suffolk - Credit: Archant

"There are a wide variety of both state and private educational facilities nearby including Great Finborough School, Old Buckenham Hall Prep School, Culford School, Orwell Park and Ipswich High School.

"The town of Stowmarket offers a regular train service to London’s Liverpool Street station, while Bury St Edmunds and Ipswich are also not too far away."

IP31

Where: Bury St Edmunds, Thurston, Pakenham, Stanton, Ixworth and Great Barton

Mrs Stephenson said there are several vibrant villages that are a hub of activity in the area.

Bury St Edmunds is home to the Abbey Gardens - Credit: Charlotte Bond

She added: "The picturesque market town of Bury St Edmunds has grown in popularity in recent years and offers a range of excellent facilities – with many high-end restaurants, cafés and boutique retailers.

"The town is also very well connected, being just off the A14 with links to the west for Newmarket and Cambridge and to the east for Stowmarket, with its direct train services to London Liverpool Street, Ipswich and Felixstowe."

IP1

Where: Ipswich, Whitton, Castle Hill, Westbourne and Akenham

The estate agent said: "IP1 is to the north of Ipswich town centre and in close proximity to Christchurch Park – one of the most sought after areas in Ipswich.

Ipswich is home to many great places including a number of parks, the Waterfront and a vibrant town centre - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"There is a fine selection of large, family housing and the area is within walking distance of Ipswich School and the town centre.

"For those needing to commute the train station is also not too far away, with services into Colchester, Cambridge and London Liverpool Street."

CO6

Where: Coggleshall, Copford, West Bergholt, Great Horkesley, Earls Colne and Leavenheath

Karl Manning, head of residential sales at Savills Essex, said the area around Colchester and the CO6 postcode had become particularly popular since the pandemic.

Karl Manning, head of residential sales at Savills Essex - Credit: Richard Marsham

“The desire for more space, an increase in home working and wanting to be close to the coast or countryside have seen buyers’ focus shift to areas that perhaps weren’t previously on their radar,” he said.

“Less travel for work has led to a definite uptick in interest for homes in the Braintree district and Colne Valley, as well as a move to villages around Colchester and the Dedham Vale, with their excellent schooling, links to the A12 and large collection of period homes proving a particular draw."