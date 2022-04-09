See inside this 'exceptional' £850,000 Suffolk village family home

The house in Pettwood Gardens is on the market with a guide price of £850,000 - Credit: Fine & Country

Take a look inside this "exceptional modern detached family home" that is on the market for £850,000.

The property in Pettwood Gardens in Holbrook, near Ipswich, is a four-bedroom detached house set in the well-served Suffolk village on the Shotley Peninsula.



The home is one of only five on an exclusive development and it has "been built with some lovely contemporary features whilst still maintaining a traditional feel", according to Fine & Country.



Built in 2005, the property includes a reception hall, inner hall, drawing room, study, dining room, cloakroom, bespoke kitchen, utility room and garden room on the ground floor.

On the first floor is a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, guest bedroom with en-suite bathroom, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.



Outside, there is a gated parking area and a detached double garage with twin 'up and over' doors.

There are enclosed landscaped gardens on the northern and southern sides of the house including terraces and shrubberies.



The main terrace lies to the east of the property outside the garden room, beyond which there are lawned gardens with a variety of plants including trees and shrubs.

There is also a timber, felt and glazed summerhouse in the garden.

