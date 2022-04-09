News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See inside this 'exceptional' £850,000 Suffolk village family home

Tom Swindles

Published: 11:45 AM April 9, 2022
5 Pettwood Gardens is on the market with a guide price of £850,000

The house in Pettwood Gardens is on the market with a guide price of £850,000 - Credit: Fine & Country

Take a look inside this "exceptional modern detached family home" that is on the market for £850,000.

The property in Pettwood Gardens in Holbrook, near Ipswich, is a four-bedroom detached house set in the well-served Suffolk village on the Shotley Peninsula.

The kitchen in 5 Pettwood Gardens

The kitchen at the property in Pettwood Gardens - Credit: Fine & Country

The home is one of only five on an exclusive development and it has "been built with some lovely contemporary features whilst still maintaining a traditional feel", according to Fine & Country.

The living area in 5 Pettwood Gardens in Holbrook which was built in 2005

The living area in the Pettwood Gardens home in Holbrook which was built in 2005 - Credit: Fine & Country

Built in 2005, the property includes a reception hall, inner hall, drawing room, study, dining room, cloakroom, bespoke kitchen, utility room and garden room on the ground floor.

On the first floor is a master bedroom with en-suite bathroom, guest bedroom with en-suite bathroom, two further bedrooms and a family bathroom.

The master bedroom at the £850,000 home has an en-suite bathroom

The master bedroom at the £850,000 home has an en-suite bathroom - Credit: Fine & Country

Outside, there is a gated parking area and a detached double garage with twin 'up and over' doors.

There are enclosed landscaped gardens on the northern and southern sides of the house including terraces and shrubberies.

One of the bathrooms in 5 Pettwood Gardens in Holbrook

One of the bathrooms in the property for sale in Pettwood Gardens in Holbrook - Credit: Fine & Country

The main terrace lies to the east of the property outside the garden room, beyond which there are lawned gardens with a variety of plants including trees and shrubs.

There is also a timber, felt and glazed summerhouse in the garden.

