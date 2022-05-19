News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Meet Cooper - the Suffolk sausage dog taking Instagram by storm

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:00 AM May 19, 2022
Updated: 9:19 AM May 19, 2022
Cooper can often be seen wearing a bowtie collar when out and about with owner Danielle

Cooper can often be seen wearing a bowtie collar when out and about with owner Danielle - Credit: Danielle Haworth

Meet Cooper - the sausage dog from Suffolk who is getting increasingly popular on Instagram.

The two-year-old dachshund is owned by Danielle Haworth from Kesgrave, near Ipswich, who bought him just before the first lockdown.

Danielle Haworth with dachshund Cooper

Danielle Haworth with dachshund Cooper - Credit: Danielle Haworth

In order to document his journey through life, Danielle set up an Instagram account for her dog.

As of May 18, @coopersminiworld has over 14,000 followers and has established a strong community, especially among dachshund owners. 

Owner Danielle said: "He is our little ray of sunshine that got us through lockdown.

"He is the perfect distraction and I like sharing pictures of my dog, I think he's incredibly handsome."

Copper enjoying his puppychino from Paddy & Scotts on the Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: Sarah Lucy B

Copper enjoying his puppychino from Paddy & Scotts on the Ipswich Waterfront. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Across Suffolk, communities of dog owners continue to grow, with the Southwold Sausage Walk a highly popular event in the county.

Speaking about the community she has grown, Danielle said: "I've made so many nice friends, it's a really positive place to be.

Cooper sports a fancy bowtie featuring the house from Disney Pixar's Up

Cooper sports a fancy bowtie featuring the house from Disney Pixar's Up - Credit: Danielle Haworth

"The dog community is a strong one and people love sharing pictures of dogs.

"I've been lucky enough to meet and partner with some local businesses which has been great".


