Meet Cooper - the Suffolk sausage dog taking Instagram by storm
- Credit: Danielle Haworth
Meet Cooper - the sausage dog from Suffolk who is getting increasingly popular on Instagram.
The two-year-old dachshund is owned by Danielle Haworth from Kesgrave, near Ipswich, who bought him just before the first lockdown.
In order to document his journey through life, Danielle set up an Instagram account for her dog.
As of May 18, @coopersminiworld has over 14,000 followers and has established a strong community, especially among dachshund owners.
Owner Danielle said: "He is our little ray of sunshine that got us through lockdown.
"He is the perfect distraction and I like sharing pictures of my dog, I think he's incredibly handsome."
Across Suffolk, communities of dog owners continue to grow, with the Southwold Sausage Walk a highly popular event in the county.
Speaking about the community she has grown, Danielle said: "I've made so many nice friends, it's a really positive place to be.
"The dog community is a strong one and people love sharing pictures of dogs.
"I've been lucky enough to meet and partner with some local businesses which has been great".