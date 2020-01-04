E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Which haunted Ipswich club is celebrating its 100th birthday with spirits?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 04 January 2020

The Ipswich Social Club will celebrate its 100th anniversiary on Saturday January 4. Picture: HOLLY HUME

The Ipswich Social Club will celebrate its 100th anniversiary on Saturday January 4. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Archant

Haunted and steeped in history - tonight's birthday bash celebrates the 100th anniversary of Ipswich Social Club.

Kim Mortimer is the bar manager at the Ipswich Social Club and Barry Fulcher is the secretary. Picture: HOLLY HUMEKim Mortimer is the bar manager at the Ipswich Social Club and Barry Fulcher is the secretary. Picture: HOLLY HUME

The club, in Silent Street Ipswich, hosted its 100th anniversary bash on Saturday January 4 to celebrate a community which has stuck together through thick and thin - some of its members have been coming for 47 years.

It began life in 1920 as the Ipswich Working Men's Club.

Club secretary Barry Fulcher, is 78-years-old and has been working at the club for so long he has become the very heart of it - even living in the upstairs rooms.

"It started all those years ago when men wanted to get out and meet one another but they didn't have anywhere to go, they had no place of their own you see," he said.

Barry Fulcher is the secretary of the Ipswich Social Club and lives above the bar. Picture: HOLLY HUMEBarry Fulcher is the secretary of the Ipswich Social Club and lives above the bar. Picture: HOLLY HUME

"There's a lot of history in these walls and there's still much of the same building that was here 100 years ago.

"You can see where the walls lean and how much lower the window sills are - people were shorter in those days of course."

You may also want to watch:

In the days before the club occupied the Silent Street premises the building was used as a mortuary and many of the members believe spirits haunt the place to this day.

The Ipswich Social Club will celebrate its 100th anniversiary on Saturday January 4. Picture: HOLLY HUMEThe Ipswich Social Club will celebrate its 100th anniversiary on Saturday January 4. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Bar manager Kim Mortimer has been coming to the club for more than 20 years and said: "There's quite often one which sits in the hall where the graves were, and numerous people have said they've seen a person in the hall sat down with their arms folded.

"I quite often hear them, when I get here early in the mornings to clean you hear noises up stairs."

Mrs Mortimer said barrels have also been heard being knocked around in the cellar.

When the club was established it was for working men who often brought their partners with them, however women weren't allowed to go up to the bar for many years.

The Ipswich Social Club has a large premises after expanding in 1987. Picture: HOLLY HUMEThe Ipswich Social Club has a large premises after expanding in 1987. Picture: HOLLY HUME

Traditional games such as darts, pool and bingo are still played every day, as well as older members playing crib - a card game involving a board and pegs.

"It's the family thing that brings people here," Mrs Mortimer added.

The club holds Easter, Halloween and Christmas parties as well as live music each week.

Most Read

Landlord’s dismay as Ipswich community pub set to close in new year

Earl Kitchener landlord Steve Wardley said he is upset to close the business but has no other choice Picture: STEVE WARDLEY

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following double stabbing in Felixstowe

A man has been arrested following a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 80s dies in Ipswich house fire

A man in his eighties has died in a house fire in Teal Close, Ipswich Pictrure: ADAM HOWLETT

Woman in her 70s taken to hospital after being kicked in the ribs in Ipswich

The assault took place on Norwich Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police respond to incident in Station Street

Suffolk police dealt with an incident in Station Street, Ipswich on Thursday night Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Landlord’s dismay as Ipswich community pub set to close in new year

Earl Kitchener landlord Steve Wardley said he is upset to close the business but has no other choice Picture: STEVE WARDLEY

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder following double stabbing in Felixstowe

A man has been arrested following a double stabbing at a property in Mill Lane, Felixstowe Picture: ARCHANT

Man in his 80s dies in Ipswich house fire

A man in his eighties has died in a house fire in Teal Close, Ipswich Pictrure: ADAM HOWLETT

Woman in her 70s taken to hospital after being kicked in the ribs in Ipswich

The assault took place on Norwich Road Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Police respond to incident in Station Street

Suffolk police dealt with an incident in Station Street, Ipswich on Thursday night Picture: ARCHANT

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Road reopens after crews battle Ipswich house fire

A flat fire broke out in Felixstowe Road, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Stu says: Five observations as Ipswich Town exit the EFL Trophy at Exeter

Lee Martin scores the winner for Exeter City in the EFL Trophy Photo: ROSS HALLS

End of year deluge only brings East Anglia’s rainfall up to average in 2019

Children enjyoing the hot weather in Felixstowe - in April Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Which haunted Ipswich club is celebrating its 100th birthday with spirits?

The Ipswich Social Club will celebrate its 100th anniversiary on Saturday January 4. Picture: HOLLY HUME

We taste tested veganuary fast food available on Suffolk high streets

We tried a range of vegan food from the high steet Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists