News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

12 fire engines called to Ipswich office block

Author Picture Icon

Johnny Griffith

Published: 10:41 AM October 6, 2021    Updated: 10:42 AM October 6, 2021
Fire crews have been sent to an office block in Ipswich

Fire crews have been sent to an office block in Ipswich - Credit: Tamika Green

A dozen fire engines were called to an office block in Ipswich this morning, after a fire alarm went off.

Firefighters were called to Franciscan House, a five-floor building in Princes Street, just before 10am this morning after an automatic alarm went off. 

A dozen fire engines were called to the incident

A dozen fire engines were called to the incident - Credit: Tamika Green

The smell of burning was also reported in the building. A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said this was due to overheating in a lift. 

A 'stop' was called on the incident at 10.26am this morning.  

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

Join our Suffolk Breaking News Facebook group to be the first to see breaking news stories in the county.

You may also want to watch:

Suffolk Live
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Check out some of the best fireworks displays and Bonfire Night celebrations in Somerset for 2021

Suffolk Live

Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel Needham Market fireworks

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Police are at the scene of a collision in Freston Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Suffolk Live

Ipswich road closed after crash

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Raya Bailey touches elbows with Jorge the refuse collector

Ipswich Borough Council

'He's my friend' - Ipswich youngster thanks bin men for lockdown laughs

Charlotte Moore

person
Darlington manager Alun Armstrong kicks a ball around on the pitch prior to the beginning of the FA

Football

Former Town striker recovering in hospital after emergency surgery

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon