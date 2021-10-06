12 fire engines called to Ipswich office block

Published: 10:41 AM October 6, 2021 Updated: 10:42 AM October 6, 2021

Fire crews have been sent to an office block in Ipswich - Credit: Tamika Green

A dozen fire engines were called to an office block in Ipswich this morning, after a fire alarm went off.

Firefighters were called to Franciscan House, a five-floor building in Princes Street, just before 10am this morning after an automatic alarm went off.

A dozen fire engines were called to the incident - Credit: Tamika Green

The smell of burning was also reported in the building. A spokesman for Suffolk Fire and Rescue said this was due to overheating in a lift.

A 'stop' was called on the incident at 10.26am this morning.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in.

