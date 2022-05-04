News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police concerned for welfare of missing 12-year-old girl from Ipswich

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 10:47 AM May 4, 2022
Updated: 10:50 AM May 4, 2022
12-year-old Sasha Reid has been reported missing in Ipswich

12-year-old Sasha Reid has been reported missing in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Pinewood area of Ipswich. 

Sasha Reid was reported missing at 10pm on Tuesday, according to Suffolk police.

She is described as mixed race, about 5ft 3ins tall and of slim build. 

She was last seen wearing light denim, ripped jeans, and a black Nike jacket. 

Her dark hair was cut into a bob, bleached on the right side, and slicked back into a bob. 

Officers from Suffolk police are concerned for Sasha and are asking that anyone who has seen her or has information regarding her whereabouts to get in touch, quoting CAD 428 of May 3.

