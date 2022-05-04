Police concerned for welfare of missing 12-year-old girl from Ipswich

12-year-old Sasha Reid has been reported missing in Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk Constabulary

A 12-year-old girl has been reported missing from the Pinewood area of Ipswich.

Sasha Reid was reported missing at 10pm on Tuesday, according to Suffolk police.

She is described as mixed race, about 5ft 3ins tall and of slim build.

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 12-year-old girl from the Pinewood area of #Ipswich.https://t.co/Fd65rHOiqq pic.twitter.com/tJ6jgFlM8n — Suffolk Police (@SuffolkPolice) May 4, 2022

She was last seen wearing light denim, ripped jeans, and a black Nike jacket.

Her dark hair was cut into a bob, bleached on the right side, and slicked back into a bob.

Officers from Suffolk police are concerned for Sasha and are asking that anyone who has seen her or has information regarding her whereabouts to get in touch, quoting CAD 428 of May 3.