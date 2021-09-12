Are you in our pictures of Yates in Ipswich from 2000?

Gallery

Published: 12:00 PM September 12, 2021

Can you spot anyone you recognise from this gallery from 2000?

Yates in Ipswich has been a popular bar in Ipswich over the years - are you in any of our pictures from 2000?

The pub, facing Tower Ramparts bus station, opened in 1997 in a unit formerly occupied by a carpet shop.

The Ipswich town centre pub has proved popular over the years - Credit: Archant

The bar was taken over by JD Wetherspoon in 2009 and saw its named changed to the Robert Ransome, but it once again became Yates in 2017.

The pub was taken over by Wetherspoon, which named it the Robert Ransome - Credit: Archant

Stonegate, which owns the Yates brand, spent £350,000 on a major revamp of the Tower Street pub - including the construction of a new bar, dancefloor and lounge area.

The Tower Ramparts bus station faces the pub - Credit: Archant

The Cricketers, a stone's throw away in Crown Street, is still managed by Wetherspoon.

The Tower Street venue underwent a major revamp after Stonegate bought it out - Credit: Archant

Pictures from our archive show punters enjoying themselves in 2000

Were you a regular at the pub in the early 2000s? - Credit: Archant

