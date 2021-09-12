Gallery
Are you in our pictures of Yates in Ipswich from 2000?
- Credit: Archant
Yates in Ipswich has been a popular bar in Ipswich over the years - are you in any of our pictures from 2000?
The pub, facing Tower Ramparts bus station, opened in 1997 in a unit formerly occupied by a carpet shop.
The bar was taken over by JD Wetherspoon in 2009 and saw its named changed to the Robert Ransome, but it once again became Yates in 2017.
Stonegate, which owns the Yates brand, spent £350,000 on a major revamp of the Tower Street pub - including the construction of a new bar, dancefloor and lounge area.
The Cricketers, a stone's throw away in Crown Street, is still managed by Wetherspoon.
Pictures from our archive show punters enjoying themselves in 2000, a few years after the pub opened - do you spot any familiar faces?
