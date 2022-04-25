News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Battle of strength in Ipswich's Strongest Man/Woman event

Author Picture Icon

Timothy Bradford

Published: 6:00 AM April 25, 2022
Competitors travel from all over the world to compete in Ipswich Strongest man and woman 2022 PICTU

Competitors traveled from all over the world to compete in Ipswich Strongest man and woman 2022 - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Hundreds of people lined Ipswich waterfront to watch athletes from as far afield as Austria and the United States compete in a battle of strength. 

Organised by Mark Maskell of New Oak Fitness Gym, Ipswich's Strongest Man/Woman 2022 featured nearly 50 athletes lifting weights, cars and even a van. 

Mr Maskell said: "People were saying we had a constant crowd of 200 to 300 people. 

"It was far more than we were expecting but it was good, we're happy with that. We had a lot of help from local businesses in the area.

Organiser Mark Maskell. Competitors travel from all over the world to compete in Ipswich Strongest m

Organiser Mark Maskell. - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"Cult Cafe did a really good job wining and dining us and letting us use the facilities." 

He continued: "We had four classes - women, novice, inters, and opens.

Competitors travel from all over the world to compete in Ipswich Strongest man and woman 2022 PICTU

Crowds gather to watch the athletes compete - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"It was approximately 50 athletes. This is the most we've ever had— the year before we had 20 so we're growing at a good rate. The standard, for a local competition which this started out as, was outstanding.

Competitors travel from all over the world to compete in Ipswich Strongest man and woman 2022 PICTU

This is the first year with a women's class - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Most Read

  1. 1 10 of the most sorely missed Ipswich pubs as chosen by our readers
  2. 2 Boy, 14, arrested after allegation of serious sex assault in Hadleigh
  3. 3 Seven Suffolk eateries which have had celebrity visitors
  1. 4 Five classic car shows you can visit in and around Ipswich this year
  2. 5 Five festivals coming to Ipswich this summer
  3. 6 Plans submitted to demolish former Diesco garages for social housing
  4. 7 Five to tattoo man at same time at Ipswich studio
  5. 8 'It is her place' - Mum opens cake business named after daughter
  6. 9 Large potholes in Trimley 'not deep enough to repair'
  7. 10 Ed Sheeran kicks off world tour - and dons Ipswich Town shirt on stage

"It shows in how many reps they're getting. We had the women's class repping out reps on a car deadlift which is just phenomenal.

"It was the first time I've done a women's class. We're really pleased that nine turned up and seven competed. It doesn't sound a lot but for this level it is.

The strongest women. Competitors travel from all over the world to compete in Ipswich Strongest man

The strongest women in Ipswich - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Mark added: "What drew all these people in were our guest judges, Big Z and Andrea Thompson, our local strong person from Woodbridge.

Andrea Thompson Four times Britain strongest woman. Competitors travel from all over the world to co

Andrea Thompson from Melton, four times Britain's strongest woman was a special guest judge - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"The venue the council helped us use was perfectly suited with all the open space and Cult Cafe nearby.  We were very lucky we had two beautiful yachts moor up behind us which made for a great backdrop.

"We used the equipment from New Oaks Fitness Gym, and all the volunteers were free volunteers. It was all put on by local people. 

Four times World's Strongest man Žydrūnas Savickas. Competitors travel from all over the world to co

As was four times World's Strongest man Žydrūnas Savickas, otherwise known as Big Z - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"Even Big Z said how much he likes Ipswich."

Mark thanked his sponsors, Tirmok builders, Mudho, Suffolk Fire and Security, Cake Box and Bodycare. 

The top three of each class are listed below:

Womans Class 

1st - Jodie Bull 

2nd- Jasmine Howard

3rd- Chiquita Rannachan 

Novice Class

1st- Kyle Easdon

2nd- Martin Riss 

3rd- Aiden Bishop 

Inters Class

1st - Dawid Wlodarczyk 

2nd - Tom Bath

3rd - Jack Chapman

Opens Class

1st - Declan Dillon

2nd - Ryan Martin

3rd - Paulius Luksa

Ipswich Waterfront
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

Cody the poodle had hoped to be adopted on April 21, but sadly this fell through at the last minute.

Can you give a home to Suffolk’s unluckiest dog?

Abygail Fossett

person
Five pieces of roadworks to be aware of in Suffolk this week

A12

A12 to be closed this weekend to fix leaking water pipe

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
An artists impression of the former Norsk Hydro site off Sandyhill Lane in Ipswich

Suffolk Live News

Former Ipswich factory site with permission for 85 new homes up for sale

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon
The incident happened in Ipswich town centre

Suffolk Live News

Man tries to challenge thief who stole bike in Ipswich town centre

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon