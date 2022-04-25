Battle of strength in Ipswich's Strongest Man/Woman event
- Credit: Charlotte Bond
Hundreds of people lined Ipswich waterfront to watch athletes from as far afield as Austria and the United States compete in a battle of strength.
Organised by Mark Maskell of New Oak Fitness Gym, Ipswich's Strongest Man/Woman 2022 featured nearly 50 athletes lifting weights, cars and even a van.
Mr Maskell said: "People were saying we had a constant crowd of 200 to 300 people.
"It was far more than we were expecting but it was good, we're happy with that. We had a lot of help from local businesses in the area.
"Cult Cafe did a really good job wining and dining us and letting us use the facilities."
He continued: "We had four classes - women, novice, inters, and opens.
"It was approximately 50 athletes. This is the most we've ever had— the year before we had 20 so we're growing at a good rate. The standard, for a local competition which this started out as, was outstanding.
"It shows in how many reps they're getting. We had the women's class repping out reps on a car deadlift which is just phenomenal.
"It was the first time I've done a women's class. We're really pleased that nine turned up and seven competed. It doesn't sound a lot but for this level it is.
Mark added: "What drew all these people in were our guest judges, Big Z and Andrea Thompson, our local strong person from Woodbridge.
"The venue the council helped us use was perfectly suited with all the open space and Cult Cafe nearby. We were very lucky we had two beautiful yachts moor up behind us which made for a great backdrop.
"We used the equipment from New Oaks Fitness Gym, and all the volunteers were free volunteers. It was all put on by local people.
"Even Big Z said how much he likes Ipswich."
Mark thanked his sponsors, Tirmok builders, Mudho, Suffolk Fire and Security, Cake Box and Bodycare.
The top three of each class are listed below:
Womans Class
1st - Jodie Bull
2nd- Jasmine Howard
3rd- Chiquita Rannachan
Novice Class
1st- Kyle Easdon
2nd- Martin Riss
3rd- Aiden Bishop
Inters Class
1st - Dawid Wlodarczyk
2nd - Tom Bath
3rd - Jack Chapman
Opens Class
1st - Declan Dillon
2nd - Ryan Martin
3rd - Paulius Luksa