Ipswich Star > News

Gaming on the big screen: retro event 'gets nostalgia flowing'

Author Picture Icon

William Warnes

Published: 7:30 AM September 26, 2022
Retro gaming event at Empire Cinema, Ipswich.

A retro gaming event at Empire cinema on Sunday gave children and adults alike the chance to play video games on the big screen - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A retro gaming event at Empire Cinema in Ipswich on Sunday gave children and adults alike the chance to play video games on the big screen.

Organised by Ipswich residents Miles Prower, Sean Hammond and Chris Turner from Bring Back Retro, the family-friendly event was free of charge and open to people of all ages. 

Gaming day at Empire Cinema, Ipswich.

The idea to have video games on the big screen came about following a series of events at Empire Cinema - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A gaming day at Empire Cinema, Ipswich

The family-friendly event was free of charge and open to people of all ages - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"We love doing things like this for the community," said Miles. 

"Not only does it get the nostalgia flowing, but it's great to see people and kids who have never met each other before sitting down and playing with one another.

A gaming day at Empire Cinema, Ipswich.

Miles said: "it's great to see people and kids who have never met each other before sitting down and playing with one another" - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"It's just really nice to see."

The idea to have video games on the big screen came about following a series of events at Empire Cinema.

A gaming day at Empire Cinema, Ipswich.

"We try to get a range of games so that people of any age can just come down and play," said Miles - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Gaming day at Empire Cinema

The event took place at Empire Cinema's screen eight - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"We've done a number of things like this in the past," Miles.

"Every so often, we hold an event in Empire Cinema's café.

"We've been in talks about using one of their cinema screens for a while so, as well as doing retro gaming in the café on Sunday, we also had Mario Kart on in screen eight."  

A gaming day at Empire Cinema Ipswich.

"As well as doing retro gaming in the café on Sunday, we also had Mario Kart on in screen eight," said Miles - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Due to the pandemic, the trio's plans for occasions similar to this were disrupted. 

However, Sunday appeared to be a real success.

"We always get a lot of people come down," said Miles.

A gaming day at Empire Cinema, Ipswich.

Miles said: "We try to get a range of games so that people of any age can just come down and play" - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"We try to get a range of games so that people of any age can just come down and play.

"Even if they don't have any gaming skills - I'm terrible - they're welcome to join in."

Looking forward, Miles, Sean and Chris are hoping to host more events similar to Sunday's. 

A gaming day at Empire Cinema, Ipswich.

Tony Edwards and Miles Prower - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"Every year we try to do a 24-hour gaming marathon for charity that we live stream," said Miles.

"But due to Covid we had to miss one year. 

A gaming day at Empire Cinema, Ipswich.

Tony Edwards and cinema manager, Adam Root - Credit: Charlotte Bond

A gaming day at Empire Cinema, Ipswich.

Miles said Bring Back Retro "love doing this for the community" - Credit: Charlotte Bond

"In the future, we're looking do more stuff like this - perhaps branching into tournaments and getting people's names on a leaderboard. 

"There's a lot of work and a lot of set up put in, but we love doing this for the community."

