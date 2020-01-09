Broken down lorry forces lane closure on A12

One lane of the A12 has closed due to a broken down lorry Picture: NSRAPT Archant

A lane has closed on the A12 just outside of Ipswich due to a broken down lorry.

Suffolk police said they were called at 2.05pm to an incident on the southbound carriageway of the A12, near Copdock.

One lane of the carriageway has been closed by police as a lorry has broken down and is blocking part of the road.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team warned on Twitter that delays on the A12 are possible, and the AA traffic update map is suggesting traffic is building in the area.