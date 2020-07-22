E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
A14 at Sproughton reopened after four vehicle crash

PUBLISHED: 14:03 22 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:09 22 July 2020

The A14 is closed at Sproughton following a multi-vehicle crash Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A section of the A14 was closed by police following a four vehicle crash near Sproughton earlier today and has now reopened.

Police were called to the crash on the eastbound carriageway, near junction 54 for Sproughton, around 1pm today (Wednesday, July 22).

The crash involved three cars – a Ford Fiesta, a Suzuki Swift and a Ford B-Max – and a Ford Transit van.

The East of England Ambulance Service was called, although a police spokeswoman said it is not believed anyone has suffered any serious injuries.

Heavy traffic built in the area, with queues stretching back past junction 53 for Whitehouse and towards Claydon.

Traffic was diverted via the off-slip at J54 while the main carriageway remained closed and it reopened shortly before 3pm.

