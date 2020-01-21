E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Calls for improvements to A14 after 'significant disruption' caused by closure

PUBLISHED: 07:30 22 January 2020

A call for improvements to the A14 has been made after another road closure has casued disruption throughout Ipswich. Picture: JERRY TURNER

A call for improvements to the A14 has been made after another road closure has casued disruption throughout Ipswich. Picture: JERRY TURNER

Archant

A call for action to improve the A14 has been made after a jack-knifed lorry closed the road for more than four hours, causing chaos on Ipswich's roads.

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

The plea has been made after the busy road was blocked following a crash which completely closed the westbound carriageway over the Orwell Bridge, causing gridlock throughout the town.

Drivers recorded long delays on nearly all of Ipswich's major road due to the collision, with some reporting their commutes trebled in length.

Due to the severe disruption, Suffolk's Chamber of Commerce has again called for improvements to be made to the road to avoid the "significant disruption" that was caused by closures.

A spokesperson for the chamber said: "Every accident and closure of the Orwell Bridge brings significant disruption to Ipswich, and the surrounding neighbourhoods.

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

"Deliveries are delayed, meetings are missed and businesses are left in doubt as to when staff will arrive at work.

"Furthermore, goods and freight are significantly delayed on already long journeys from the Port of Felixstowe to the Midlands and the North West.

"We fully support efforts to build resilience on local routes and we hope further funding for the A14 can be secured later this year.

"We are also pleased to see that local MP Tom Hunt is meeting with Highways England this week to discuss the long overdue Orwell Bridge study".

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLANDA lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Suffolk Chamber of Commerce has previously demanded improvements to the Copdock Interchange and the A14 to insure a better link between Suffolk's two busiest roads.

Their "No More Delays" campaign aims to press for major improvements to seven junctions on the A14 as part of the Route Improvement Strategy 2 between 2020 and 2025.

The disruption was sparked yesterday after two HGVs collided on the road, blocking the westbound carriageway at 6am.

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLANDA lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Suffolk police attended the scene and closed the road between junction 57 at Nacton Heath and junction 56 at Wherstead.

The carriageway remained closed for more than four hours and the long delays had a knock-on effect on the rest of the Ipswich's roads.

Drivers reported long delays in Wherstead Road, Nacton Road and Felixstowe Road, as well as London Road and Norwich Road.

A14 reopens after HGV crash closed road

A lorry has been cleared after jack-knifing on the A14. Picture: GO FREIGHT TRANSPORT

A14 CLOSED as jack-knifed lorry over Orwell Bridge causes traffic chaos

A lorry crash has closed the Orwell Bridge westbound. Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Obscene image pops up on side of A12

An obscene message has been created using tyres next to the A12 at Martlesham Heath. Picture: ANDREW DANIELS

Wetherspoon submits yet more plans for new pub – it’s sixth design attempt

How the new Felixstowe Wetherspoon pub would look according to the latest set of proposals Picture: KDPA/JD WETHERSPOON

Owners ‘absolutely devastated’ as fun Alice-themed cafe closes

The Mad House cafe in Felixstowe has sadly closed its doors. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

