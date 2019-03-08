Partly Cloudy

Police catch eight people in one car on A14

PUBLISHED: 21:44 30 May 2019 | UPDATED: 21:44 30 May 2019

The car was spotted on the A14 by officers who reported that eight people were squeezed inside Picture: NSRAPT

NSRAPT

Police on the A14 in Ipswich say they pulled a Volkswagen driver over after spotting EIGHT people crammed inside.

Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) officers were working on a stretch of the A14 close to Ipswich when they spotted the car driving past.

After getting the driver and all their passengers out, the car was seized.

The NSRAPT tweeted to say: "A driver went past our police car on the A14 in Ipswich with eight people inside.

"The vehicle was stopped and the driver turned out to have no insurance.

"Further digging showed the driver was also disqualified from driving.

"The driver was interviewed and reported for the offences. The car was seized."

