E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Major rush hour delays after A14 crash

PUBLISHED: 16:31 09 September 2019 | UPDATED: 17:26 09 September 2019

A Vauxhall Corsa has crashed into a barrier on the entrance to the A14 westbound at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

A Vauxhall Corsa has crashed into a barrier on the entrance to the A14 westbound at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

A car has collided with crash barriers on an A14 slip road, causing major rush hour delays.

Suffolk police were called to the scene on Monday, September 9 to reports that a Vauxhall Astra had collided with crash barriers on the on-slip at junction 54.

The car is said to be blocking entry onto the A14.

Police have closed the road until the scene is cleared, with traffic maps showing delays building along Sproughton Road as rush hour looms.

Ambulance crews were also called to the scene to treat a passenger for minor injuries, although their current condition is not yet known.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers will work to re-open the road once the vehicle is cleared to alleviate traffic delays.

Most Read

‘Such a shame’ as recent road revamp damaged by inappropriate parking

The resurfaced footpath in White House Road Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Train services facing disruption after lorry collides with bridge

A vehicle has collided with a bridge between Ipswich and Needham Market causing delays and cancellations. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Petition launched against rules over lunch and mobile phones at high school in Ipswich

Copleston High School, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Trio released under investigation following Ipswich drugs discovery

Police attended an address in Robeck Road, Ipswich, on Friday morning Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Such a shame’ as recent road revamp damaged by inappropriate parking

The resurfaced footpath in White House Road Picture: SUFFOLK HIGHWAYS

Man in critical condition after stabbing

Police are investigating an attempted murder in West Street, Colchester Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Train services facing disruption after lorry collides with bridge

A vehicle has collided with a bridge between Ipswich and Needham Market causing delays and cancellations. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Petition launched against rules over lunch and mobile phones at high school in Ipswich

Copleston High School, Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Trio released under investigation following Ipswich drugs discovery

Police attended an address in Robeck Road, Ipswich, on Friday morning Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Trio released under investigation following Ipswich drugs discovery

Police attended an address in Robeck Road, Ipswich, on Friday morning Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Train services facing disruption after lorry collides with bridge

A vehicle has collided with a bridge between Ipswich and Needham Market causing delays and cancellations. Picture: NEIL PERRY

Watch: Crump grabs last minute winner as Tractor Girls make it three in a row

Ipswich Town Women players celebrate their 3-2 win over Actonians at the final whistle Picture: ROSS HALLS

Ipswich yob terror: ‘Scared’ neighbours write to home secretary to demand action

Garrick Way in Ipswich. Picture: ASH JONES

You know the Tories are in trouble when they are losing good MPs like my friend Keith Simpson

End of the road. Until July, Keith Simpson had never rebelled against his party whip. He has loyally served his party but to little reward Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists