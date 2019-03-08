Major rush hour delays after A14 crash

A Vauxhall Corsa has crashed into a barrier on the entrance to the A14 westbound at Sproughton Picture: GOOGLE MAPS Archant

A car has collided with crash barriers on an A14 slip road, causing major rush hour delays.

Suffolk police were called to the scene on Monday, September 9 to reports that a Vauxhall Astra had collided with crash barriers on the on-slip at junction 54.

The car is said to be blocking entry onto the A14.

Police have closed the road until the scene is cleared, with traffic maps showing delays building along Sproughton Road as rush hour looms.

Ambulance crews were also called to the scene to treat a passenger for minor injuries, although their current condition is not yet known.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said officers will work to re-open the road once the vehicle is cleared to alleviate traffic delays.