Film crews shoot action movie on Ipswich Waterfront

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:33 AM March 4, 2022
Picture Perfect Film Company has been spotted filming a new movie at Ipswich Waterfront this morning

Picture Perfect Film Company has been spotted filming a new movie at Ipswich Waterfront this morning - Credit: Archant

Film crews have been spotted shooting an action movie on Ipswich Waterfront.

Picture Perfect Film Company has been filming scenes at a disused building, near DanceEast, this morning.

Crew members at the set revealed the film was called 'One Ranger'.

One Ranger being filmed on the Ipswich Waterfront this morning.

One Ranger being filmed on the Ipswich Waterfront this morning. - Credit: Archant

A mock tank was visible to the side of the building, while actors dressed in black jumpsuits were seen entering the site.

A spokesman for Screen Suffolk said: "We're delighted that the film has decided to shoot in Suffolk and that Screen Suffolk can bring this kind of project to Ipswich with the massive economic benefits this will bring."

Film crews for a number of TV shows and movies – including The Grand Tour, The Power and Magpie Murders – visited Suffolk last year to record scenes.

