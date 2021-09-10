News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Man airlifted to hospital after incident on Ipswich estate

Matthew Earth

Published: 11:33 AM September 10, 2021    Updated: 12:14 PM September 10, 2021
The air ambulance has been spotted landing in Castle Hill, Ipswich

The air ambulance has been spotted landing in Castle Hill, Ipswich - Credit: Mariusz Marek Nowak

A man has been taken to hospital following an incident on the Castle Hill estate in Ipswich.

An air ambulance from the Magpas charity has been pictured landing in a park on the estate at around 10am on Friday, while a number of road ambulances parked in Fircroft Road.

Ambulances parked in the estate

Ambulances parked in the estate - Credit: Mariusz Marek Nowak

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance service confirmed a man had been airlifted to Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for treatment for his injuries.

However, the extent of his injuries are not known at this time.

