Air ambulance lands in Christchurch Park for medical emergency
PUBLISHED: 12:14 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 09 July 2020
ARCHANT
An East Anglian Air Ambulance has landed in Christchurch Park for a medical emergency.
A spokesman for the service said: “We were tasked at 11.26am to Ipswich to assist with a medical emergency.
“There is no further information at this time.”
