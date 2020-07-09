E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Air ambulance lands in Christchurch Park for medical emergency

PUBLISHED: 12:14 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 09 July 2020

An air ambulance has landed in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, following reports of a medical emergency. Picture: ARCHANT

An East Anglian Air Ambulance has landed in Christchurch Park for a medical emergency.

An East Anglian Air Ambulance has landed in Christchurch Park to respond to a medical emergency. Picture: WILL JEFFORDAn East Anglian Air Ambulance has landed in Christchurch Park to respond to a medical emergency. Picture: WILL JEFFORD

A spokesman for the service said: “We were tasked at 11.26am to Ipswich to assist with a medical emergency.

“There is no further information at this time.”

