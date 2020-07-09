Air ambulance lands in Christchurch Park for medical emergency

An East Anglian Air Ambulance has landed in Christchurch Park for a medical emergency.

A spokesman for the service said: “We were tasked at 11.26am to Ipswich to assist with a medical emergency.

“There is no further information at this time.”