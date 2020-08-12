Man caught with 8,000 child porn images and movies avoids jail

Alex Everitt-Last was sentenced at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

An Ipswich man has avoided prison after being caught with more than 8,000 indecent images and movies of children on devices at his home.

Ipswich Crown Court heard that a warrant was executed at the home of Alex Everitt-Last, 20, on March 18, 2019, after officers received information regarding an Internet Protocol (IP) address relating to that property.

Following a search of Everitt-Last’s home, in Rayleigh Road, Ipswich, two devices were seized – a mobile phone and a tower PC computer.

Analysis of the devices discovered 825 images and 236 movies at Category A – the most serious kind – as well as 1,282 images and 135 movies at Category B.

A further 5,534 images and 77 movies of Category C were also found along with seven prohibited images and two extreme porngraphic movies.

Everitt-Last pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent images of children, one charge of possessing prohibited images of children and one offence of possessing extreme poronography before magistrates on July 2.

Following his arrest, Everitt-Last offered no comment in police interview, David Baird, prosecuting, told the court.

Mr Baird said the images and movies involved both boys and girls ranging from seven to 14 years old.

Ian Persaud, defending, said most of the offending was between 2016 and 2018 when Everitt-Last was 16 to 18 years old.

“It started off with adult pornography viewing and then progressed to this illicit material which is before the court,” he said.

“He has been very candid about his actions and that demonstrates a willingness to confront what he has done.”

Mr Persaud added that Everitt-Last became “desensitised to what he was doing” and was “open to rehabilitation”.

The court heard that Everitt-Last had no previous convictions.

Judge David Pugh told Everitt-Last: “It is important that you bear in mind that this is not a victimless crime.

“It is because of people like you that children are abused.”

But the judge added that there was a “significant prospect of rehabilitation”.

Judge Pugh sentenced Everitt-Last to a 24-month community order, with a rehabiliation programme and 10 Rehabilitation Activity (RA) days. He must also complete 180 hours of unpaid work.

Judge Pugh also made Everitt-Last subject to a five-year sexual harm prevention order.