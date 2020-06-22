E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Boy, 15, reported missing from Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:50 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 22 June 2020

Alexander Dobri was last seen in Ipswich last week Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Police are appealing for information after a 15-year-old boy was reported missing from Ipswich.

Alexander Dobri was last seen on Wednesday afternoon and was reported missing to police on Friday.

He is described as being white, about 5ft 7ins tall with short black hair and was wearing black jogging trousers, a black Adidas top and a ‘Tommy’ cap.

Anyone who may have seen Alexander is urged to get in touch with police, quoting reference 464778.

