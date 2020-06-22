Boy, 15, reported missing from Ipswich
PUBLISHED: 16:50 22 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:50 22 June 2020
Archant
Police are appealing for information after a 15-year-old boy was reported missing from Ipswich.
You may also want to watch:
Alexander Dobri was last seen on Wednesday afternoon and was reported missing to police on Friday.
He is described as being white, about 5ft 7ins tall with short black hair and was wearing black jogging trousers, a black Adidas top and a ‘Tommy’ cap.
Anyone who may have seen Alexander is urged to get in touch with police, quoting reference 464778.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.