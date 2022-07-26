Can you help care home surprise Judith with 100 cards for her big birthday?

Kesgrave care home residents and staff are pulling out the stops to make their friend’s hundredth birthday the best day of her life with a special community project.

Justyna Slapinska, the activities leader at Alice Grange Care Home in Kesgrave, set up an initiative called ‘100 cards for 100 birthday’ for Judith Furse, who celebrates her milestone birthday on August 8.

Judith Furse who in August turns 100 - Credit: Alice Grange Care Home

Judith has had a truly remarkable life so far, living across the globe, including in Africa, where her husband was a police officer, as well as New Zealand and Canada.

She also had many jobs on the way, including milking goats on a farm.

Judith, who moved to Kesgrave from Chichester, still has got lots of energy to enjoy her hobbies, singing in the choir, walking around the garden and reading poetry.

In the afternoon, the Alice Grange Care Home resident talks online to her children who live in Canada.

Judith, who cannot wait to celebrate her hundredth birthday, revealed the secret to always feel young and energetic was to “put extra green veg on your plate, never skip sweets and nap after your meal”.

But in a special surprise Justyna and the care home residents will hope to make her birthday “splendid in the best possible way”.

The activities leader, who plans to celebrate Judith’s birthday on Saturday, August 6, said: “I spoke with residents about this, and we all had the same motto "go big or go home".

“The idea popped in my head to try to get her one hundred cards, at least a hundred, one for each year of her life.

“The residents agreed and have been very pleased that there is something more we can do. Oh, they do like to push off the limits.

“I'm so proud of being a part of it! I'm grateful to all the people involved in this happening.

“It's lovely to get people coming together for a good cause, and spoiling 100 years young Judith with birthday wishes is beyond every good cause!"

The care home activities leader has asked everybody to join them and send Judith a birthday card.

Raciel Sagun, Alice Grange's general manager, said: "I've never heard about the event called ‘100 cards for 100 birthday’, this makes me even more proud that it starts here, in Alice Grange.

“I believe it is a great idea to get residents, families and the local community involved in celebration for such an occasion. What an achievement! A 100th birthday!”

Margaret Bilner, the resident ambassador, said: "It's such a great opportunity to show our friendship, that we love Judith, that we really care about her.

“So if there is somebody out there who has a spare card and spare moment, please grab a pen and write a card for Judith!"

Cards for Judith can be posted to Alice Grange Care Home on St Isidores, Ropes Drive, Kesgrave, IP5 2GA, dropped in a special letter box on the home’s porch, or left in Kesgrave Tesco.