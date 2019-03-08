Major All About Dogs show to return to Ipswich

One of the year's biggest dog shows is to return to Suffolk in September.

Organisers of All About Dogs hold major shows across the country to give people what is described as a "pawfect day out for you and your dog".

Billed as a show "organised by dog lovers for dog lovers", during the two-day extravaganza people will be able to watch canine displays and even enter their pets into fun dog shows.

There will also be a chance for people to get expert advice on dog-related matters, as well as shop at the numerous stalls selling animal-related goods.

The event takes place at Trinity Park, near Ipswich, between 9.30am and 5.30pm on both Saturday, September 28 and Sunday, September 29.

Tickets are available by visiting the show's website.