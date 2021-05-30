Emergency crews called to rescue diners as river cruise restaurant runs aground

Breaking

Published: 8:31 PM May 30, 2021 Updated: 8:51 PM May 30, 2021

The coastguard and fire service have been called after a floating restaurant ran aground in the River Orwell - with next high tide not until tomorrow morning.

At around 7pm five fire crews were called to the Allen Gardiner, a river cruise restaurant, which has run aground off the Shotley Peninsula.

According to the owner, the vessel had mechanical difficulties before the tide swept it onto the mud.

A spokesman for the fire service said crews were currently planning how to rescue the eight diners and three crew trapped aboard with the next high tide not being expected until 3.40am.

But owner Craig Ambury said he had recommended that the passengers wait it out until the tide re-floated the boat.

Mr Ambury said: "The customers are happy inside, they're enjoying themselves. I've suggested that they stay on the boat, wait for the tide to come up. And then be towed back to Fox's Marina.

"We're just about to light the fire so they're nice and warm inside. The passengers are still enjoying their trip and this a little bit more excitement for them.

"It might it might be a longer cruise than they expected but they'll probably be off at 1am [if they decide to wait it out].

"We've been operating restaurants on rivers for 29 years and on the Orwell for eight years. And this is the first time we've had a breakdown.

"It's a mechanical fault. I don't know what's gone wrong at the moment. We're waiting for the engineer to get on board and find out what the story is."

The vessel was originally a high-speed launch and was used in the Second World War by the South African navy before being repurposed as a restaurant in 2002. The boat has served as a floating restaurant in the Orwell since 2013.

The cruise, which leaves from Fox's Marina in Ipswich, normally takes three hours according to the website. Dishes available to diners include oven-baked salmon fillet, beef burgers or a roasted vegetable and butternut lasagne.

The Coastguard has been contacted for comment.