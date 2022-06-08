News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Lidl store closes after medical emergency

Tom Swindles

Published: 10:59 AM June 8, 2022
Updated: 11:23 AM June 8, 2022
Ambulances have been pictured outside Lidl in Ipswich

Ambulance services have been called to a medical issue at an Ipswich Lidl store.

The incident happened at about 10am today at the Hening Avenue store on the Ravenswood estate.

Several ambulances were pictured at the store and police were also understood to be in attendance.

The Lidl store on the Ravenswood estate in Ipswich

Staff at the store said it closed temporarily while emergency services attended the incident.

This is a breaking news story. Be sure the check back on the website for further updates as they come in. 

