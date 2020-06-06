Town star calls response to council Black Lives Matter tweet ‘racist’

An Ipswich Town star has blasted the response to a Ipswich council tweet in support of Black Lives Matter as racist.

Look at all these racists in the comments . Disgusting people from my hometown smh https://t.co/2MHGPjtLYc — Dozzell (@andredozzell) June 6, 2020

On June 5, Ipswich Borough Council shared a picture of the town hall with the announcement it would be lit purple “in memory of George Floyd whose death in the USA has prompted global outrage”.

The tweet said: “Ipswich joins councils across the UK in expressing solidarity with Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic communities around the world #BlackLivesMatter.”

The post was commented on dozens of times, some supportive of the move, but others derided the move.

One comment accused the town of siding with “violent street thugs and looters”, and another of “lighting up buildings for foreign criminals”.

Ipswich Town player Andre Dozzell saw the response and tweeted: “Look at all these racists in the comments.

“Disgusting people from my hometown.”

Dozzell has tweeted in support of the Black Lives Matter movement frequently since the death of George Floyd in May, including several historic and recent videos of police brutality targeting black people.

Team-mate Kayden Jackson has also tweeted in support of Black Lives Matter and appeared shocked by one response to the post – a tweet from Ipswich borough councillor Ian Fisher that read: “I’m a councillor in Ipswich and this certainly does not have my support.”

Ipswich Town Football Club have also released a statement in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

The club said: “We stand for diversity and equality. We stand against racism and injustice.”

A protest will take place in Christchurch Park in Ipswich at 2pm today, along with dozens more marches across the UK.