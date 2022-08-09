Fundraiser Andy to embark on 300 mile 'hobbling' challenge

A former Ipswich police officer living with multiple sclerosis is about to embark on his latest walking challenge endeavour for good causes.

Andrew Blacker has already raised thousands for various local charities by "hobbling" around the county, with his newest challenge being 300 miles over 300 days.

Mr Blacker was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 28 years ago, making it very difficult for him to walk long distances without the use of his aids.

The retired officer has walked a total of almost 700 miles for different charities, walking one mile every day, which takes him an hour.

Andy needs the use of his sticks and splint to help him walk - Credit: Andrew Blacker

He said: "I basically sit at home now and do nothing, and that doesn't sit easy with me because I like to help people.

"I was aware with lockdown, there was a gap in charity funding, because it was difficult to go out and collect for charities because no one was out."

Mr Blacker's first big challenge was to "hobble" over the Orwell Bridge, which later changed to Felixstowe seafront, raising £9,000 for East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH), Suffolk Help in Multiple Sclerosis, St Elizabeth Hospice and Brain Tumour Research.

He continued: "Walking is a massive challenge for me. I have two walking sticks and a splint that I have to wear because without it and the sticks, I wouldn't be able to do even ten metres.

Andrew has almost walked 700 miles, and will walk a further 300 to take him to 1,000 - Credit: Andrew Blacker

"The support that I get is endless and very welcoming. I see some lorries regularly and they always toot their horn and wave and one company, all the drivers got together and raised £300 between them for EACH.

"That is a great feeling that they are that supportive, and the public really are my painkillers when it is hurting in my legs or my feet."

Andrew's next challenge is a 300 mile walk which, by the time he has finished his current challenge, 'The hobble for hope', will take him to next summer.

He is raising money this time for East Anglian Air Ambulance after noticing the brilliant work they do while being a police officer, and since after his retirement.

To donate to Andrew's challenge he is calling 'Hobble to the Sky', click here.

Andrew Blacker - Credit: Andrew Blacker



