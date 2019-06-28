Partly Cloudy

Ann Widdecombe to speak in Ipswich on 'Brexit day''

28 June, 2019 - 11:02
Ann Widdecombe pictured on a previous visit to Suffolk in 2010. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY

Leading Brexit Party politician and former Strictly Come Dancing star Ann Widdecombe is to visit Ipswich to give a talk on the day Britain is due to leave the European Union.

Widdecombe surprised many with her return to frontline politics this year, ditching the Conservative Party to win a seat in the European Parliament for Nigel Farage's Brexit Party.

Her return has not been without its controversy, after she suggested in June that science might one day provide an answer to being gay.

And on October 31 - the date Britain is due to leave the EU - the MEP will speak to some of the area's most prominent business leaders at a Ipswich Suffolk Business Club dinner.

Whether Britain will indeed leave the EU on that day is still very much an open question, with Article 50 having been extended twice already as the government tries to strike a withdrawal agreement with Brussels.

You may also want to watch:

However whatever the outcome, Widdecombe is likely to give her characteristically forthright views on Brexit and other political topics.

Luke Morris, chairman of Ipswich Suffolk Business Club, said: ""Given her huge personality and character, when Ann retired from politics in 2010 I was expecting to see more of her on the likes of Big Brother and Strictly.

"But I suppose you never really retire from politics, particularly if you hold convictions and opinions like Ann does.

"Having recently won a seat as MEP for the Brexit Party, and on the very day that Johnson and Hunt are arguing may be our last day in the EU, we are really lucky to have her speak with our members on Halloween about her hopes for the future of Britain and for local businesses in Ipswich and Suffolk.

"The club has proven its knack of attracting speakers to Suffolk who are at the very top of our public, political and business life at just the most opportune times."

"It promises to be a great event and we look forward to welcoming Ann to Ipswich.""

The event on October 31 will take place at Milsoms Kesgrave Hall.

