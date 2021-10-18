Police 'extremely concerned' after 68-year-old Ipswich man reported missing
Published: 2:14 PM October 18, 2021
Police are concerned for the welfare of a 68-year-old Ipswich man who has been reported missing.
Anthony Green, known as Tony, was last seen at around 12.40pm on Sunday and was reported missing to police on Monday morning.
Tony is described as white, 6ft tall and has grey thinning hair.
He was last believed to be wearing grey jogging bottoms and a blue top.
Police are "extremely concerned" for Tony’s welfare and are asking anyone with any information about his whereabouts to contact them immediately.
Anyone who believes they have seen Tony is urged to contact Suffolk police on 999.
