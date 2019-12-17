Drug use and loitering prompt police to step up patrols in part of Ipswich

Ipswich West and Hadleigh Police say tackling anti-social behaviour in Old Stoke has become their top priority Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

Patrols are being stepped up in a part of Ipswich to tackle problems with drug use and anti-social behaviour.

Inspector Kirsty Graefe said the issues in the Old Stoke area had been an "ongoing issue for some time".

There were 78 crimes recorded in the area in October this year, 18 of those for anti-social behaviour. Others included violence and sexual offences, vehicle crime and criminal damage and arson.

At the end of November, a man was tasered by police on Stoke Bridge after refusing to let go of an axe.

Insp Graefe added the most common concerns revolve around drug use and loitering.

"We are tackling this with high-visibility patrols and dealing with offenders robustly when identified," she said.

"It is not just issues of criminality we are facing, but also other issues such as littering and parking offences."

Their patrols now include staff from Ipswich Borough Council, who police say they are working closely with to tackle problems around the town.

Last week, the team carried out "street meets" with neighbours to help better understand and alleviate their fears.

The team has also been tackling concerns of anti-social behaviour by teenagers in parks during the evenings in Hadleigh.

Criminal damage in the town made the headlines after a boy, 13, was quizzed by police following a spate of damages to vehicles at Beestons bus depot.

Insp Graefe added: "We would like anyone with any concerns to report them to us directly on 101, or via the police website."