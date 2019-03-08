Prisoner with links to Ipswich absconds from Suffolk prison

Antonio Wells has absconded from Hollesley Bay. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

A prisoner serving sentenced to more than four years in jail has absconded from Hollesley Bay.

Antonio Wells, 37, was reported as missing after failing to attend a roll call this morning, Friday August 16.

He is serving a four year and seven month sentence for robbery, burglary, aggravated vehicle taking and theft.

Wells is described as mixed race, approximately 6ft tall and of a medium build. He is balding, has brown eyes, a dark beard and tattoos on his neck, both arms and torso.

He is known to have links in Ipswich.

Anyone who believes that have seen Antonio Wells, or who has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact Suffolk police on 101.