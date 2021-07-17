Published: 6:58 AM July 17, 2021

Police have appealed for help in finding an Ipswich woman who has been reported missing from the Nacton area of the town.

Helen Rixon was last seen in Worcester Road, Ipswich in her vehicle, a black Vauxhall Astra, registration number HJ10 ENG at about 10.30pm on Friday evening.

She is described as white, 5ft 4”, with short black hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing a white short sleeved top, black three quarter length jeans and potentially has a pink backpack with her.

Officers are concerned for Helen and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.