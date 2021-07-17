News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Police search for missing Ipswich woman Helen Rixon

Paul Geater

Published: 6:58 AM July 17, 2021   
Helen Rixon

Helen Rixon was last seen on Friday evening. - Credit: Suffolk Police

Police have appealed for help in finding an Ipswich woman who has been reported missing from the Nacton area of the town.

Helen Rixon was last seen in Worcester Road, Ipswich in her vehicle, a black Vauxhall Astra, registration number HJ10 ENG at about 10.30pm on Friday evening.

She is described as white, 5ft 4”, with short black hair and glasses. She was last seen wearing a white short sleeved top, black three quarter length jeans and potentially has a pink backpack with her.

Officers are concerned for Helen and are asking anyone who has seen her or who has any information on where she may be to contact Suffolk Police on 101.

Ipswich News

