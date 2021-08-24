New seafront kiosk to sell drinks and ice creams during summer
New beach huts on Felixstowe seafront will sell ice creams and provide tourist information services.
East Suffolk Council’s planning south committee granted unanimous approval on Tuesday afternoon for the huts on the promenade.
The tourist information hut will be north-east of the pier, on a plinth previously occupied by a fishermonger until it was destroyed in an arson attack in 2019.
That will replace two smaller existing beach huts.
East Suffolk Council said the new hut, run by Felixstowe Forward, “will allow larger internal displays, provide space for more information [and] be more Covid-secure".
It forms part of the council’s “commitment to increase tourism opportunities and facilities to make further improvements to this area”.
The refreshment kiosk will be on the south seafront on an empty beach hut slab and will sell drinks and ice creams during the peak season. It will be removed for the winter season.
Planning approval was also given for a replacement beach ramp at the sea defence wall on the corner of Sea Road and Orford Road, which the council said will “provide an improved means of accessibility to/from the promenade and Martello Park”.