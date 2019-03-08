Arabella 'fighting on': Disney dream comes true for Ipswich six-year-old with cancer

Ellie Scannell

She might have one of the most aggressive forms of cancer - but this brave Ipswich six-year-old has "no intention of wasting any time being sad".

Arabella Scannell visited Disneyland with her family. Picture: ELLIE SCANNELL

Arabella Scannell and her family were given the most dreadful news imaginable earlier this year when they were told she would need to start palliative care after a year-long battle against Acute Myeloid Leukaemia (AML).

Yet the St Joseph's College pupil has refused to let everything that has been thrown at her get her down, with her family raising more than £30,000 in a crowdfunding campaign to make her last wishes come true.

Top of her wish list was to visit Disneyland - and she has now achieved her goal after the charity When You Wish Upon A Star funded her trip meet the princesses in Paris.

Arabella Scannell visited Disneyland with her family. Picture: ELLIE SCANNELL

"Arabella loved every minute from riding thunder mountain to the Disney parades and family time," said her mother Ellie Scannell.

It is not the only trip she and her family have enjoyed as they try and make as many memories as they possibly can.

The Scannells stayed at the CBeebies Land Hotel on a visit to Alton Towers and described another trip away to a farm, supported by the Lennox Children's Cancer Fund, as a "wonderful way to create perfect memories".

Arabella Scannell visited Disneyland with her family. Picture: ELLIE SCANNELL

Mrs Scannell added: "The family have been overwhelmed with the generosity of others on our JustGiving page and the fundraising from friends, family and Arabella's school, St Joseph's College.

"We have raised well over £30,000 through the JustGiving site and private donations given to us directly.

"Arabella is fighting on and continues to love every second of every day. Arabella has no intention of wasting any time being sad."

Arabella's diagnosis in 2018 was followed by a year of gruelling rounds of exhausting chemotherapy, as well as a bone marrow transplant.

Arabella Scannell taking part in the St Joseph's College colour run earlier this year. Picture: MIKE BOWDEN

Yet despite everything, the most positive person was Arabella herself - becoming a source of inspiration across her home town for the courage she showed as she made a miraculous recovery.

But in one of the cruellest blows imaginable, Arabella's AML returned and the family were told there would be no option but to start palliative care.

Relatives said they were "devastated and heartbroken" but said: "Our main priority now is to make Arabella's future pain free and as fun as possible."

■ To donate to Arabella's fundraising page, click here.