Army helicopter lands in field near Nacton after developing fault
Published: 3:09 PM July 30, 2021 Updated: 3:55 PM July 30, 2021
- Credit: John Norris
An army helicopter has landed in a Suffolk field after developing a fault.
Emergency services were called to the incident at around 11.50am today following reports of the helicopter landing in a field near Nacton.
It is understood that the emergency landing was a precautionary measure and it is not yet clear what was wrong with the aircraft.
Police and fire crews were in attendance and no injuries have been reported.
