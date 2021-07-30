News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Army helicopter lands in field near Nacton after developing fault

Johnny Griffith

Published: 3:09 PM July 30, 2021    Updated: 3:55 PM July 30, 2021
An army helicopter has landed in a field in Nacton after developing a fault

An army helicopter has landed in a field in Nacton after developing a fault - Credit: John Norris

An army helicopter has landed in a Suffolk field after developing a fault. 

Emergency services were called to the incident at around 11.50am today following reports of the helicopter landing in a field near Nacton. 

It is not yet sure what caused the fault in the aircraft

It is not yet clear what was wrong with the helicopter - Credit: John Norris

It is understood that the emergency landing was a precautionary measure and it is not yet clear what was wrong with the aircraft. 

Police and fire crews were in attendance and no injuries have been reported. 


