E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

School celebrates being first in Suffolk to receive top arts accolade

PUBLISHED: 12:42 15 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:42 15 January 2020

Students and staff at Sidegate Primary School are celebrating becoming the first primary school in Suffolk to achieve the Platinum Artsmark Award Picture: ACTIVE LEARNING TRUST

Students and staff at Sidegate Primary School are celebrating becoming the first primary school in Suffolk to achieve the Platinum Artsmark Award Picture: ACTIVE LEARNING TRUST

Archant

Sidegate Primary School has received the award for its work enhancing opportunities for students by providing a range of clubs, workshops and experiences where they work directly with professional artists, authors, dancers, musicians and actors.

Arts studies are hugely important at Sidegate Primary School Picture: ACTIVE LEARNING TRUSTArts studies are hugely important at Sidegate Primary School Picture: ACTIVE LEARNING TRUST

Sidegate is also the Lead CALSA School (Culture and Arts Leaders in Schools & Academies) for the Active Learning Trust, leading work to support the other 15 primary schools and five secondary schools within the trust.

Wendy James, Headteacher at Sidegate Primary School, also secured a £150,000 grant from Paul Hamlyn Foundation's (PHF) Teacher Development Fund for a two-year project aimed at supporting artists to upskill teachers to erode social disadvantage through the arts.

She said: "We have worked for this award over many years and are very proud to have been awarded the Platinum Artsmark. For us, the arts are not just subjects, they are a way of learning across all aspects of the curriculum.

You may also want to watch:

"Our children live and breathe the arts throughout their lessons and extracurricular activities.

"The impact has been amazing. Our pupils' confidence is much improved, and they are more engaged in their learning and willing to throw themselves into new experiences.

"As a result, they are more resilient, motivated and able to work together. Their vocabulary and public speaking are also improved, and their eyes have been opened to the opportunities for arts-based careers.

"We are honoured and proud to be the first primary school in the county to receive the Platinum award and we look forward to sharing our learning and experiences with other schools in our community and Trust."

Emily Fletcher, senior officer at Artsmark, said: "It is clear that Sidegate has gone from strength to even greater strength in the last two years, maintaining and enhancing the quality of its provision while establishing partnerships with arts and cultural organisations that are having a positive impact on outcomes for a wider group of children and staff.

"Your commitment to closing the cultural capital gap is deeply impressive, translating into carefully planned projects that specifically address the needs of disadvantaged children and seek also to engage their parents."

Most Read

Final decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected at 2.30pm

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE for 10 hours tonight

The Orwell Bridge is due to close. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Orwell Bridge reopens after Storm Brendan winds force closure – but could close today

The Orwell Bridge reopened overnight after Storm Brendan winds caused its closure Picture: ARCHANT

Road closures, power outages and car crashes caused by falling trees in stormy weather

A tree fell onto the A146 connecting Lowestoft to Norwich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Most Read

Final decision on Orwell Bridge closure expected at 2.30pm

Could the Orwell Bridge close this evening? Picture: ARCHANT

Orwell Bridge CLOSED – with more high winds to come tomorrow

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

Orwell Bridge will CLOSE for 10 hours tonight

The Orwell Bridge is due to close. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/ISTOCKPHOTO

Orwell Bridge reopens after Storm Brendan winds force closure – but could close today

The Orwell Bridge reopened overnight after Storm Brendan winds caused its closure Picture: ARCHANT

Road closures, power outages and car crashes caused by falling trees in stormy weather

A tree fell onto the A146 connecting Lowestoft to Norwich. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Orwell Bridge OPEN after strong winds force closure

The Orwell Bridge has been reopened by Highways England Picture: MICK WEBB

Reports of abandoned vehicles in Ipswich at 14 per week, new data reveals

Abandoned vehicles use a lot of resources to sort, according to Ipswich Borough Council. File picture: ARCHANT

#Gameday: ‘A good point and on to Saturday, if it’s on!’ – Town fans on draw at Oxford

Ipswich Town fans gave their thoughts on the 0-0 draw at Oxford United to our Gameday cameras.

School celebrates being first in Suffolk to receive top arts accolade

Students and staff at Sidegate Primary School are celebrating becoming the first primary school in Suffolk to achieve the Platinum Artsmark Award Picture: ACTIVE LEARNING TRUST

‘I think we’re building that nicely’ - Huws excited by midfield partnership with Downes and Judge

Emyr Huws is enjoying playing in an Ipswich Town midfield alongside Alan Judge and Flynn Downes. Picture: STEVE WALLER
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists