Asda surprises Ipswich primary school with 10 new laptops
- Credit: Asda
Stoke Park Asda has donated 10 new laptops to an Ipswich primary school as part of a national scheme to help families left behind during the coronavirus lockdown.
Community champion for the store Teresa Davidson arranged for the surprise delivery to be dropped off at Hillside Primary School as part of the supermarket’s initiative to provide over 7,000 laptops to schools across the UK.
She said: "I formed a relationship with Hillside Primary through their Rotakids club and I know what a massive difference this donation is going to make to the school on receiving these laptops.
"I’m proud that Asda can help to play a small part in helping to break down the digital barriers so they can children can continue their education remotely both now and in the future.”
Each laptop comes with a tech bundle that includes a headset and a mobile internet dongle with a data allowance of 20gb from Asda’s network partner Vodafone.
You may also want to watch:
The school was nominated as there are a proportion of families struggling to access technology.
Headteacher Tracy Mckenzie added: “It was such a surprise and we can’t thank Asda enough for choosing our school to receive these laptops."
Most Read
- 1 Burger King to open new Ipswich site - with 40 free meals for community heroes
- 2 Man jailed for stabbing father in back with steak knife at family home
- 3 Drugs runner jailed for life for murder of father-of-two in Colchester
- 4 Young entrepreneur turns over £250k destroying unsafe breast implants
- 5 Ipswich man thought paedophile hunter was 12-year-old girl
- 6 Suffolk teacher faces possible jail term for sexual activity with teenager
- 7 Speed cameras with number plate technology to be rolled out in villages
- 8 Bid to move Lidl to new site at Futura Park heads to Ipswich planners
- 9 More than 50 people stopped for driving offences along A14 and A11
- 10 Get to know Ipswich's newest millionaire — 'bubbly' dinner lady Karen