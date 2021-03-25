News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Asda surprises Ipswich primary school with 10 new laptops

The Asda Store on Stoke Park Drive nominated nearby school Hillside Primary to receive 10 laptops to combat digital exclusion

Stoke Park Asda has donated 10 new laptops to an Ipswich primary school as part of a national scheme to help families left behind during the coronavirus lockdown.

Community champion for the store Teresa Davidson arranged for the surprise delivery to be dropped off at Hillside Primary School as part of the supermarket’s initiative to provide over 7,000 laptops to schools across the UK.

She said: "I formed a relationship with Hillside Primary through their Rotakids club and I know what a massive difference this donation is going to make to the school on receiving these laptops.

"I’m proud that Asda can help to play a small part in helping to break down the digital barriers so they can children can continue their education remotely both now and in the future.”

Each laptop comes with a tech bundle that includes a headset and a mobile internet dongle with a data allowance of 20gb from Asda’s network partner Vodafone.

The school was nominated as there are a proportion of families struggling to access technology.

Headteacher Tracy Mckenzie added: “It was such a surprise and we can’t thank Asda enough for choosing our school to receive these laptops."

